Call of Duty

Every new weapon added in Warzone for Season 1

Published: 15/Dec/2020 23:32 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 23:55

by Tanner Pierce
Warzone Season 1

With the release of Black Ops Cold War Season One and the game’s integration with Warzone, Warzone is about to get a slew of new weapons all at one time. While some might be familiar, others are brand new to the battle royale. Here’s everything you need to know.

While Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War brings a slew of new content to the base game, it also adds a huge amount of content to Warzone as well. As of the Season 1 update, the two games are connected, meaning players will be able to progress through one singular level in both games and even use their BOCW classes in the battle royale title.

Because of this integration, Warzone is about to get one of the biggest content drops it’s ever received since its launch, not only getting a brand new map, but also a bevy of new weapons. Here’s every new weapon coming to the game with the Season 1 update.

Black Ops Cold War x Warzone Season 1 weapons

Warzone players will be able to bring their Black Ops Cold War classes and weapons into the game at launch.

In short, every single weapon from Black Ops Cold War will be usable within Warzone. This means that 30 weapons in total will be added to the game with the update. Of course, some will simply be BOCW versions of Modern Warfare weapons but that still leaves a ton of guns that have never been seen in the game before.

  • Assault Rifles
    • XM4
    • AK-47
    • Krig 6
    • QZB-83
    • FFAR 1
  • Submachine Guns
    • MP5
    • Milano 821
    • AK-74u
    • KSP 45
    • Bullfrog
  • Tactical Rifles
    • Type 63
    • M16
    • AUG
    • DMR 14
  • Light Machine Guns
    • Stoner 63
    • RPD
    • M60
  • Sniper Rifles
    • Pelington 703
    • LW3 – Tundra
    • M82
  • Pistols
    • 1911
    • Magnum
    • Diamatti
  • Shotguns
    • Hauer 77
    • Gallo SA12
  • Launchers
    • Cigma 2
    • RPG-7
  • Melee
    • Knife
  • Special
    • M79

New Season 1 weapons: MAC 10 & Groza

Activision
Warzone Season 1 will get both the Graza assault rifle and Mac-10 SMG at launch.

In addition to all the weapons that have been a part of Black Ops Cold War since the game’s launch, both the MAC-10 submachine gun and the Groza assault rifle will be available to use in both Verdansk and Rebirth Island at launch.

They won’t be available right away, as you’ll have to unlock each one individually, however, doing so is pretty simple and can be done so without spending a dime.

In addition, it’s important to note that more weapons will become available with every single season of BOCW, including the upcoming Streetsweeper shotgun when it goes live sometime this season.

All in all, it’s a lot of weapons coming to game. Here’s hoping that they are as fun to use in Warzone as they are in BOCW.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update: early patch notes, release time, more

Published: 15/Dec/2020 21:10 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 21:11

by Albert Petrosyan
Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Treyarch and Activision are on the cusp of launching Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which means a massive update has been released that made major changes to both games.

Season One is finally arriving on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and while most of the attention is on all of the new content that’s on its way, a patch has been released that’s implemented adjustments to the games’ core areas.

On December 14, Treyarch announced the first set of major details about the update and what it includes include, and there’s plenty there to pique players’ interests. Here are all of the changes that have been confirmed:

  • Weapon tuning for multiple classes, including tactical rifles
  • Perk tuning, including reducing Flak Jacket protection
  • Multiplayer mode updates
  • Spawn improvements
  • Zombies fixes & updates, including two-player split-screen
  • PC stability updates
  • And more

Black Ops Cold War Season One patch notes

Unfortunately, the full patch notes for this have not been released, even though the update itself is already live in Black Ops Cold War.

According to Treyarch’s announcement, they will be putting out one massive patch notes for both BOCW and Warzone Season 1 changes once the latter’s update is live, which is expected to be at 11 PM PT / 2 AM ET / 7 AM GMT on December 15/16.

If the devs follow the same pattern as with previous major updates, then the patch notes should be available a couple of hours prior to the release time, so make sure to check back here regularly as we’ll be posting them as soon as they’re available.

As for what new content will be added for the new season, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War Season One and Warzone Season One info pages.