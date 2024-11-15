Warzone’s Black Ops 6 integration is off to a great start but there’s one huge fix needed

Black Ops 6 Season 1 has officially launched and with it, Warzone has fully taken on its new Black Ops-themed overhaul, with new movement, weapons, and maps. That said, there’s one issue that they need to fix hastily: audio.

Each year, the multiplayer integration into Warzone is highly anticipated, ushering in a new era of the battle royale title, and by all means it looks as though this iteration will be a success once again.

However, it does also often mean huge changes for players, that may take some time to get used to. For example, omnimovement is brand new in Black Ops 6, and it will take some time for Warzone players to really get used to it and learn the mechanic inside and out.

One change, though, that wasn’t intended, was a significant tweaking in the audio, to the point that hearing nearby enemies is almost impossible.

While you can tweak and figure out the best audio settings in Warzone, these can only help so much when the sounds are simply not mixed efficiently to replicate the Call of Duty experience players have become accustomed to.

This is something many players have noted, too. Top streamer JoeWo said: “Not to glaze but Warzone didn’t feel as bad as everyone is making it out to be. Besides not hearing a single footstep, which can be fixed, and a couple of inconsistent gunfights, the timeline is acting like we just got Warzone 2 again.”

This definitely appears to be unintentional, as fellow streamer Loochy pointed out, the audio pre-integration and across Black Ops 6 all sounds goood.

He said: “Yesterday on Warzone everything sounded fine. BO6 multiplayer was pretty good audio. Zombies has good audio. Warzone? Everything sounds muffled and footstep audio is just gone.”

While much of the game still feels great with clear improvements, audio is of resounding importance, especially in a battle royale setting where you have to be alert about what’s near you in all directions.

Warzone developers Raven Software have not yet spoken publicly on game audio, but have addressed a number of issues across BO6, Zombies, and Warzone with fixes coming, including an update to ensure players get the correct post-game XP gains and an issue with the Ghost perk being locked.