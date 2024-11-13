Black Ops 6 Warzone makes crucial tactical sprint, armor plate & live ping changes

Black Ops 6 has implemented a few community-requested changes in Warzone season 1, including increased tac-sprint duration, a live ping nerf, and quicker armor plate animations.

We already have a good idea of what’s coming to Warzone in Black Ops Season 1. All MW2, MW3, and BO6 weapons will be available, bringing the total to 177. Area 99 is the latest Resurgence map, and Rebirth Island and Urzikstan return.

Ranked Play finally returns to Warzone’s large map in Season 1 Reloaded, and most of the familiar Perks, Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and equipment items are back with a few changes.

Yet, Raven Software made massive quality-of-life changes you may have missed in Season 1’s enormous blog post.

Black Ops 6 Warzone Season 1 quality-of-life changes explained

In the latest Warzone iteration, you can use the Sprinter Perk or your dedicated melee weapon to tactical sprint indefinitely. In addition, Raven Software listened to community feedback and increased the default tac-sprint duration from two seconds to four seconds.

Season 1 removes Mountaineer as a Perk, which reduces fall damage. In its absence, The duration of the shock effect when falling from a near-death height has been reduced to 2.1 seconds from 3 seconds, and the minimum fall damage required before the shock effect from landing is now 55%, up from 50%, allowing for slightly higher jumps with less punishment.

As for live pings, they were one of the most overpowered features in the previous Warzone title, as you could mark an enemy and track where they went or shoot through smoke at a tagged enemy. The development team responded accordingly by reducing live ping duration from three to two seconds.

Meanwhile, equipping armor plates will be easier as the speed at which players can replace broken or missing armor plates has been increased by 8%.

Additionally, Trophy Systems can prevent Bunker Busters from penetrating a building, and Reinforcement Flares deploy 30% faster.

Finally, Self-Revives will automatically be looted off downed players within proximity, doors can now be shot open, and the health at which players will enter the death’s door state has been reduced from 50% to 35%.

For more on Warzone Season 1, check out the new Perks.