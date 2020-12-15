Logo
Call of Duty

How to unlock MAC 10 & Groza in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 15/Dec/2020 7:08

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is around the corner, and players will be able to get their hands on two new weapons, the MAC-10 SMG and the Groza Assault Rifle. Here’s everything you need to know.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is almost here after a slight delay, and players can’t wait to get stuck into the grind. It comes jam-packed with all kinds of new content, including operators, modes, maps, weapons, and more.

It’s all exciting stuff, but the new weapons are particularly interesting since there are five of them and two are available at launch. Players will be able to use the MAC-10 and the Groza right out of the gate.

Here’s everything you need to know, including how to unlock them.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is introducing plenty of new content, including weapons.

MAC-10 SMG

The MAC-10 is a small SMG that shoots incredibly fast. It’s a classic weapon that is notoriously difficult to control, but it offers incredible mobility and is an absolute beast when used correctly.

It will be the fastest SMG in the game on its release and reloads faster than most others. However, don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s weak from range. It does decent from mid-range, but only if you’re able to control the vertical recoil.

The MAC-10 can be unlocked by reaching Tier 15 in the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Battle Pass. That means it can be unlocked even without buying the pass since the first 30 tiers are free.

Groza Assault Rifle

The Groza is one of the most mobile assault rifles in the game. It looks and feels somewhat similar to the AK-74u sub-machine gun, but it packs more of a punch and is quite versatile.

In fact, it’s so versatile that players can customize it to suit almost any playstyle. It can be fine-tuned to fit everything from a run and gun style to a mid-range and long-range powerhouse.

The Groza can be unlocked by reaching Tier 30 in the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Battle Pass. Again, that means players don’t need to purchase the pass to get it.

Faster ways of unlocking new Season 1 guns

While grinding the game and leveling up the Battle Pass is one way of unlocking the new Season 1 guns, there are alternative methods, albeit not free.

One way is to buy the Battle Pass Bundle. That would instantly unlock the first 20 tiers, and, with it, the MAC-10. You can then buy the next 10 tiers at $1.50 each to get the Groza as well.

There is also, of course, the option to just purchase the whole Battle Pass outright. That would cost around $150 USD, but would unlock all of the tiers and rewards at once. Both of the new guns would be included in that package.

Call of Duty

COD Mobile adding Nuketown Russia map in new Winter update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 5:57 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 6:01

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Call of Duty Mobile

CoD Mobile will introduce a new and improved version of Nuketown called Nuketown Russia to celebrate the launch of Season 13, and it has a completely different aesthetic.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 13 is expected to launch sometime soon, and it will introduce a wealth of new content. However, players have been swooned by a new version of Nuketown that has been teased and confirmed. It’s called Nuketown Russia.

It will look and feel a lot like the traditional map we all know and love, but with one key difference. It has a distinct Russian theme, complete with decals and props from the Soviet Union era.

The standard houses have been revamped with Russian architecture from top to bottom. Their layouts remain the same, but the rooms have been replaced with labs, classrooms, and intel offices. There are also a few easter eggs scattered around the map.

The bus and trucks in the center of the map have also been replaced with two Russian-themed train carts. Players will be able to hop inside the orange one and use it as cover to pick off enemies.

Keep in mind, though, that the changes are all aesthetic. The map still has the same spawn locations and the gunfights, rushes, flanks, and camping spots will all play out in the same way.

Fortunately, that means all those years of experience and muscle-memory will still pay off.

So, it doesn’t matter whether you want to rush the middle zone, camp in the houses’ upper rooms, or sit beside the car and scope out the map. You can still do it all.

However, Nuketown Russia will at least provide some different scenery. You can admire the Soviet Union architecture and soak in the atmosphere while raking in the kills or hiding from scorestreaks.