Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone Season 1: What are the streamers and pro players saying?

Published: 17/Dec/2020 2:30

by Andrew Amos
Shroud and Dr Disrespect playing Warzone Season 1
Twitch: Dr Disrespect / Twitch: Shroud / Activision

Share

Warzone Season 1

Warzone Season 1 is finally here, and the reactions around the battle royale update are mixed to say the least. From the bevy of new content, to the glitches plaguing its launch, the very best streamers have now chimed in on the update.

It was Christmas coming early for Call of Duty players. The Warzone Season 1 update was a huge one for the battle royale title, with over 30 new weapons being added from Black Ops Cold War, a new map in Rebirth Island, and more.

While the host of new content has been a blast for players, there’s been some bigger issues at hand. PC players were unable to log on for a few hours at launch due to a glitch. Then, when they finally did, they had to deal with invisible enemies beaming them.

The big names have all jumped in though, and now they’re chiming in. From Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek to Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, the opinions are pretty mixed. Here’s what they’re saying.

Shroud on Warzone Season 1

“I was actually kind of confused about the whole Warzone thing. I watched some people play it when it came out…and I don’t understand. It looks the exact same. What’s different? What’s the big deal? It looks the exact same.”

“Everyone is playing the same map, so that’s why I’m confused. I saw new Gulag, new weapons, so I don’t know.”

TimTheTatman on Warzone Season 1

“I see people tweeting that it’s bad, and it may just be the boomer in me, but I can’t believe people are downplaying what we’re seeing. I grew up playing all of the Call of Duty’s, and now to see both of the Call of Duty developers come together as one ⁠— that’s so cool to me.”

Dr Disrespect on Warzone Season 1

“I’m watching TimTheTatman aka Timmy Tenders play the new CoD season and I just can’t help but think…he’s just terrible.”

NICKMERCS on Warzone Season 1

“Overall, not a bad update, just not what we were thinking. It’s not a horrible update, it just not what we were ⁠— it didn’t have the sauce I thought we were going to have. Basically the same game? Couple of new guns? A weird LTM? Definitely not what we were looking for.”

Tfue on Warzone Season 1

“This is crazy. This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments. Bro this thing is a f**king laser stock what the f**k.

Maven on Warzone Season 1

“Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”

Nameless on Warzone Season 1

“Overall I like the [Warzone] update but I would change some things. Cold War guns having no monolithic suppressor makes most ARs inferior in Warzone. Mac10 seems to be only viable SMG. Alcatraz is fun initially but needs more players. Alcatraz should only be ground loot.”

Call of Duty

Game-breaking Warzone Season 1 exploit lets players go fully invisible

Published: 17/Dec/2020 1:19 Updated: 17/Dec/2020 1:32

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Warzone

Yet another Warzone bug is ruining the experience for everyone by allowing players to become completely invisible if they do a few things in a specific order, and the worst part is these invisible players are able to still take out others.

Despite getting a brand new update last night which, among other things, fixed bugs and glitches with the game (including the dreaded Juggernaut exploits), it seems like a brand new one has already cropped up less than 24 hours later and it’s pretty major, to say the least.

According to many players, there’s currently a bug in Warzone that’s causing certain players to become invisible if they complete certain steps. The result is causing players to be killed by people who don’t appear on the map.

As of the time of this writing, the bug has to do with the new Attack Helicopter in-game, which was added with the new Season 1 update. Due to the fact that this is a major, game-breaking exploit, Dexerto will not be detailing how to trigger this bug, however, players should be warned that it’s happening.

It’s currently unknown how widespread this exploit is, however, it seems to be major enough that it’s happening to multiple streamers, including Nameless, C9 Emz, and Muddawg, who each uploaded clips of the bug to their Twitter account.

As one can see from the clips, there are no tricks or caveats to this bug: these players are just invisible for no reason. Nothing about the characters seem to show up, except, of course, for the gunfire.

There is, however, a sliver of good news. As showcased in some of the clips, the invisible enemy will still show up on the radar when firing, like normal. Right now, this seems to be the only solution but even then, it’s unknown whether or not you can fight back.

All in all, this is a pretty insane exploit and, hopefully, it’s only a matter of time before Raven releases a fix; the more players learn how to do it, the more invisible players we’ll have roaming around Verdansk.