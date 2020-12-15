Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update: early patch notes, release time, more

Treyarch and Activision are on the cusp of launching Season One of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, which means a massive update will soon be released that makes major changes to both games.

Season One is basically a day away for fans of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and while most of the attention is on all of the new content that’s on its way, the patch will also be implemented adjustments to the games’ core areas.

On December 14, Treyarch announced the first set of major details about the update and what it’ll include, and there’s plenty there to pique players’ interests. Here are all of the changes that have been confirmed:

Weapon tuning for multiple classes, including tactical rifles

Perk tuning, including reducing Flak Jacket protection

Multiplayer mode updates

Spawn improvements

Zombies fixes & updates, including two-player split-screen

PC stability updates

And more

When is the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update?

There are going to be two updates that are related to Season One – the first being released for BOCW and the second for Warzone. The Cold War patch is going live overnight on December 14-15, depending on where you live in the world:

December 14 11:00 PM PT

December 15 1:00 AM CT 2:00 AM ET 7:00 AM GMT (United Kingdom) 8:00 AM CET (Europe) 6:00 PM AEDT (Australia)



The Warzone patch will follow the same release schedule but one day later, so overnight between December 15 and 16. It’s not clear exactly when Treyarch will be releasing the full patch notes for these updates, but based on their tweets, it appears that there will be one giant post released with details for both.

The developer also announced that the BOCW patch will range from 3.4GB to 7.1GB in size, depending on the platform. Warzone players who don’t own Cold War will not have to worry about this update; theirs will be arriving separately.

As for what new content will be added for the new season, make sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War Season One info page.