Everything in Warzone Season 1: Release date, BO6 guns, Area 99, more

Warzone Season 1 is set to kick off a brand-new era of the battle royale, as it integrates with Black Ops 6 to bring a fresh set of guns and a new map.

One of the ways that Warzone has managed to stay relevant for so long is through its constant evolutions. Each year, the BR merges with the current CoD multiplayer, which always comes with a set of new guns to level up and plenty of gameplay changes.

This year is no different, so here’s everything coming with BO6 in Warzone Season 1.

The Warzone Season 1 update arrives on Thursday, November 14, 2024, the same day that Black Ops 6 Season 1 also gets underway. Based on previous updates, it will likely go live at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.

At this point, MW3 Season 6 will come to an end, and the game’s time as the main CoD title in Warzone will be over.

Dexerto / Activision Warzone Season 1 brings all the weapons and systems from BO6.

New guns in Warzone Season 1

Black Ops 6’s arrival in Warzone means that all of that game’s weapons will finally be available in BR and Resurgence matches, alongside all of the existing MW3 and MW2 guns. Check them all out below:

Assault Rifles

SMGs

LMGs

Marksman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Shotguns

Launchers

CIGMA 2B

HE-1

Pistols

9mm PM

Grekhova

GS45

Stryder .22

Melee

Combat Knife

Baseball Bat

We’re also expecting the Season 1 update to add a handful of unannounced weapons as part of the Battle Pass, so these will be available in Warzone too.

Omnimovement

Perhaps the biggest gameplay change coming in in Season 1 is omnimovement, which is set to completely revolutionize Warzone like it has multiplayer.

This is Black Ops 6’s new movement system, which allows players to sprint, slide, and dive in all directions, regardless of which way you’re facing. You’ll also be able to easily turn 360 degrees while prone, making it look and feel more natural than ever before.

All of this gives you greater mobility, opening up new ways to avoid incoming fire and even outmaneuver enemies. If you’ve ever felt that getting around the Warzone can feel clunky, then this might be the change you’ve been waiting for.

Area 99 map

Actvision

Area 99 is a brand-new Resurgence map designed by Treyarch, heavily inspired by the iconic multiplayer map Nuketown. Although you won’t find a one-to-one recreation of the map in Area 99, each POI is clearly part of building the nuclear testing ground.

Check out every location below:

Warehouse

Loading Bay

Manufacturing

Bunker

Pods

Nuketown Shipping

Reactor

Cooling Towers

Test Site

Mannequin Assembly

Area 99 is said to be similar in size to Rebirth Island, making it one of the smallest maps in Warzone to date. It hasn’t been confirmed if Rebirth will be removed to make way, but we expect the two to be live in-game at the same time.

Is there a new BR map in Warzone Season 1?

No, there will be no new battle royale map introduced in Warzone Season 1, meaning that Urzikstan will remain the battleground for the foreseeable future. This will be the first time a new big map hasn’t arrived alongside the latest CoD since Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

However, it’s not all bad news, as the devs have confirmed that Verdansk, the OG Warzone map, will return in Spring 2025.

Mastery camos & classic Prestige

Activision

Season 1 will mark the arrival of Mastery camos in Warzone for the first time. These challenging camos have been a staple of multiplayer for many years, and battle royale players are getting their own grind this time around.

The challenges haven’t been revealed yet, but here are the four Mastery camos available:

Gold Tiger

King’s Ransom

Catalyst

Abyss

The classic Prestige system is also coming to Warzone. This feature lets you reset your rank when you hit Level 55 and all of your guns and unlocks will be removed as you work through them once again. The upside is that you earn exclusive rewards each time you do this.

You can also use a Prestige Token to keep one precious item every time you do it, be sure to use them wisely.

Quality of life changes

On top of the major updates coming in Season 1, there are also a handful of smaller, quality of life changes to make Warzone a smoother experience:

Backpack loot system is being removed

Weapon rarity outline

Simplified UI

Live ping duration reduced

You can pick up self-revives while knocked

We expect even more to be announced in the lead-up to launch, so we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest details when they’re revealed.

