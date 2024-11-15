Warzone & Black Ops 6 Season 1 secretly nerfed the Battle Pass

Black Ops 6 and Warzone players have been left frustrated after realizing that the Season 1 Battle Pass offers them fewer CoD Points than previous versions.

The Season 1 update has arrived in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, bringing the new Area 99 map and guns like the Saug SMG. It also brings the first Battle Pass shared between the two games, giving players a ton of rewards to unlock.

As always, the BP is full of skins, Blueprints, Charms, and much more. On top of all that, some tiers even offer CoD Points to be spent in the store, but there are less this time around than players have become accustomed to.

There are a total of 1,100 CoD Points to earn if you complete the entire pass, down 300 from the MW3 days. This means you can collect enough to purchase the next Battle Pass, but you won’t have any leftovers to use on other cosmetics unless you spend your own money.

Many players would often complete every tier in a season to ensure they could get the next Battle Pass free while saving up the spare points to eventually buy a bundle or Blueprint. However, in Season 1, this is no longer the case.

When our sister site CharlieIntel broke the news, there was no shortage of replies calling out the decision.

“This is ridiculous for people that don’t work. I don’t have the money to buy extra points,” said one reply, while another added: “Gotta love when a big ass company that makes a s**t ton of money does things to make even more money like they truly need it.”

Although this change has never been officially announced, so we don’t know exactly what the reasoning was behind it, many fans speculated that Black Ops 6’s release on Xbox Game Pass could have contributed.

Some felt this was reasonable since they’re not losing out on too many CoD Points and they can still get the Season 2 Battle Pass for free, while others still called it “stingy.”

It’s not all bad news though, the Season 1 update also introduced The Armory, which gives players the chance to unlock certain Battle Pass items even after they’ve expired.