How to level up Black Ops Cold War weapons fast for Warzone

With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone now being fully integrated, players will need to know the best way to level up their new weapons for the battle royale title. Here are our top tips.
There are several weapons which look like they could take over Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. The M16 looks incredible right now, while SMGs such as the Mac-10 might even be able to knock the R9-0 shotgun off its perch.
That said, if you haven’t been grinding public matches in Black Ops Cold War since it was released, you’ll find that most of these weapons have little to no attachments unlocked — but we can help you with that.
Here are the quickest ways for you to level up your favorite BOCW weapons to make them battle royale-ready.
Quickest way to level up in Warzone
Warzone Season 1 has brought in a number of changes, but the weapons are perhaps the biggest of all.
Of course, many Warzone players might not have purchased Black Ops Cold War, and have to unlock the weapons from scratch and upgrade them in the battle royale itself, rather than in Cold War.
For this, Plunder remains the best game mode to play. Simply load up, drive around, complete contracts, and get kills. If you do this, you should see your weapon leveling up much faster than in the standard BR mode.
Try Fireteam Dirty Bomb
One of the best game modes in Black Ops Cold War from a pure XP perspective is Fireteam Dirty Bomb. You might not have played it already, but by getting kills and completing the objective, your weapon XP will rise much quicker than in standard modes such as Team Deathmatch or Domination.
Fireteam Dirty Bomb is a new game mode for BOCW, and it’s well worth checking out.
This seems to be the optimal way to unlock weapon attachments in Black Ops Cold War, letting players level up significantly quicker than elsewhere in the game, and would be our key recommendation.
Level up in Nuketown
There’s a reason Nuketown is so popular: it’s constant action, all of the time. As such, you’re likely to get far more kills and complete more objectives than on any other map, which means utilizing playlists such as Nuketown 24/7 is absolutely crucial when leveling up your weapons.
Depending on the game mode, you can easily achieve 50+ gun kills on Nuketown, much more than you typically would on other maps, which is why playing Nuketown could be very helpful here.
Unlock attachments in Combined Arms Moshpit
The Combined Arms Moshpit pits you against 12 enemies instead of the standard 6 — meaning double the action.
Similar to Nuketown, if you want to play regular public matches and not Fireteam Dirty Bomb, we would suggest trying the Combined Arms Moshpit, which pits players in 12v12 matches instead of 6v6.
The sentiment is much the same as that of Nuketown above: more players means more kills, which is exactly what you need.
Level up in Zombies
Many players also attest that Zombies is the best way to level up weapons in Black Ops Cold War.
Zombies remains a super popular game mode and might help you level your weapons quicker too.
By jumping in with a group of friends and all dealing mass damage to the undead, you’ll likely find that you can all steadily level up your weapons at a decent rate, though there has been some debate over how much zombies can actually help, especially as you move past the first few rounds and the weapon XP earned starts dwindling.
So, there’s a few solid ways for you to level up your Black Ops Cold War weapons faster in Warzone — now it’s up to you to find your favorite and get the kills you need to reach max levels.
Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone– including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.
December 16, 2.53pm GMT Knowing where to land is always a key part of any battle royale game, especially when it’s a brand new map.
Luckily for us, one of our writers – Alex Garton – has been jumping in and out of the new island since the patch dropped. Based on his experience, here’s a few of the best spots:
Security Area
Chemical Engineering
Prison Block
Some are busier than others, as you might expect. Here’s the full guide!
Mac-10 best loadout for Warzone
December 16, 1.33pm GMT One of the biggest talking points, from what we’ve seen, is how devastating the Mac-10 looks since being integrated. If you would like to jump on the bandwagon, we’ve got an ideal loadout to get you started.
This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
December 16, 1.28pm GMT Responding to our #DexertoWarzone Twitter post, CDL commentator Maven has had his say on the update. He didn’t use the hashtag but we’ll let him off!
He said: “Go back to old respawn system. The lobbies are dying too fast and it promotes rat like behavior.”
In an earlier tweet, he said: “Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”
December 16, 12.33pm GMT Send us your reactions to the new Warzone season update using #DexertoWarzone and we’ll pick some of the best tweets. In terms of opinions, there’s a mixed bag so far:
Scott: “Needs starting player numbers bumped up, by the time the first circle comes around there is like 20 players left which isn’t much fun. I think the map could take 100 players easy.”
Mohamed: “Better than Verdansk with less campers…”
Ethan: “Who thought this was acceptable?”
Along with his tweet, Ethan posted a picture of the Diamond camo – which doesn’t look great.
Best Krig 6 loadout for Warzone Season 1
December 16, 12.05pm GMT Next up for our best loadouts series is the Krig 6, which is one of the stronger ARs in the game. Here’s what you need to succeed with it in Warzone Season 1:
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Check out the full loadout guide from Dexerto’s Jacob Hale here.
Most popular guns
December 16, 11.35am GMT As you might expect, players are already sizing up weapons to use in Warzone Season 1.
In a DexertoIntel poll, it looks like the AK74u is the gun most people are excited about so far – with the M16 just behind.
Best M16 loadout for Warzone Season 1
December 16, 11.25am GMT After grinding away through the early hours and checking out what the top streamers are using, we’ve found a great loadout for the M16 already.
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Dexerto’s James Busby has the latest on why this loadout will allow you to dominate on day one.
Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos in Warzone
December 16, 10.55am GMT Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.
It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:
Drift0r: BOCW weapons are strong but high recoil
December 16, 10.37am GMT Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.
Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.
“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”
The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone
December 16, 10am GMT A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip. Check this out.
Rebirth Island is now open for business in Warzone
December 16, 3:15am ET
If you can’t access Rebirth Island, restart your game. The playlist is now functioning, with almost every streamer dropping into the new map.
Yep, the M16 is busted in Warzone
December 16, 3:06am ET
Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.
Want to use the Groza and Mac-10 in Warzone? Here’s how
December 16, 3:04am ET
The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.
Dexerto’s Alex Tsiaoussidis has the latest on how to unlock it.
Apparently some players are struggling to get into Warzone
December 16, 2:54am ET
PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.
Tfue is a fan of the M16 in Warzone
December 16, 2:48am ET
Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”
Peep the Warzone Season 1 battle pass
December 16, 2:32am ET
The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.
Warzone Season 1 download sizes
December 16, 2:17am ET
According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size.
PS4/PS5: 21GB
Xbox: 22GB
PC: 24GB
Warzone Season 1 is now live!
December 16, 2:11am ET
Warzone Season 1 is now live! Players can download the update and jump into game starting from right this very second.
Attack helicopters coming to Warzone Season 1
December 16, 12:24am ET
Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.
You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.
Where is Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1?
December 15, 11:58pm ET
The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”
New FOV slider not coming in Warzone Season 1 update
December 15, 11:14pm ET
The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.
Progression across BOCW, Modern Warfare, Warzone now synchronized
December 15, 7:39pm ET
As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.
All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.