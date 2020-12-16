Logo
How to level up Black Ops Cold War weapons fast for Warzone

Published: 16/Dec/2020 16:31

by Jacob Hale
With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone now being fully integrated, players will need to know the best way to level up their new weapons for the battle royale title. Here are our top tips.

There are several weapons which look like they could take over Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. The M16 looks incredible right now, while SMGs such as the Mac-10 might even be able to knock the R9-0 shotgun off its perch.

That said, if you haven’t been grinding public matches in Black Ops Cold War since it was released, you’ll find that most of these weapons have little to no attachments unlocked — but we can help you with that.

Here are the quickest ways for you to level up your favorite BOCW weapons to make them battle royale-ready.

Quickest way to level up in Warzone

Warzone Season 1 has brought in a number of changes, but the weapons are perhaps the biggest of all.

Of course, many Warzone players might not have purchased Black Ops Cold War, and have to unlock the weapons from scratch and upgrade them in the battle royale itself, rather than in Cold War.

For this, Plunder remains the best game mode to play. Simply load up, drive around, complete contracts, and get kills. If you do this, you should see your weapon leveling up much faster than in the standard BR mode.

Try Fireteam Dirty Bomb

One of the best game modes in Black Ops Cold War from a pure XP perspective is Fireteam Dirty Bomb. You might not have played it already, but by getting kills and completing the objective, your weapon XP will rise much quicker than in standard modes such as Team Deathmatch or Domination.

Fireteam Dirty Bomb black ops cold war
Fireteam Dirty Bomb is a new game mode for BOCW, and it’s well worth checking out.

This seems to be the optimal way to unlock weapon attachments in Black Ops Cold War, letting players level up significantly quicker than elsewhere in the game, and would be our key recommendation.

Level up in Nuketown

There’s a reason Nuketown is so popular: it’s constant action, all of the time. As such, you’re likely to get far more kills and complete more objectives than on any other map, which means utilizing playlists such as Nuketown 24/7 is absolutely crucial when leveling up your weapons.

Depending on the game mode, you can easily achieve 50+ gun kills on Nuketown, much more than you typically would on other maps, which is why playing Nuketown could be very helpful here.

Unlock attachments in Combined Arms Moshpit

bocw combined arms moshpit armada
The Combined Arms Moshpit pits you against 12 enemies instead of the standard 6 — meaning double the action.

Similar to Nuketown, if you want to play regular public matches and not Fireteam Dirty Bomb, we would suggest trying the Combined Arms Moshpit, which pits players in 12v12 matches instead of 6v6.

The sentiment is much the same as that of Nuketown above: more players means more kills, which is exactly what you need.

Level up in Zombies

Many players also attest that Zombies is the best way to level up weapons in Black Ops Cold War.

black ops cold war zombies
Zombies remains a super popular game mode and might help you level your weapons quicker too.

By jumping in with a group of friends and all dealing mass damage to the undead, you’ll likely find that you can all steadily level up your weapons at a decent rate, though there has been some debate over how much zombies can actually help, especially as you move past the first few rounds and the weapon XP earned starts dwindling.

So, there’s a few solid ways for you to level up your Black Ops Cold War weapons faster in Warzone — now it’s up to you to find your favorite and get the kills you need to reach max levels.

Warzone Season 1 Black Ops Cold War LIVE: News, reactions & tips

Published: 16/Dec/2020 10:00 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 15:54

by David Purcell
Black Ops Cold War Warzone integration
Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone – including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.

Warzone Season 1 essentials

Warzone Season 1 live updates

Best MP5 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

December 16, 3.40pm GMT
The Modern Warfare version of the MP5 has been pretty popular in Warzone ever since its launch.

Now that the Black Ops Cold War version is here, it’s safe to say that it’s also a very powerful choice, thanks to its ADS speed, damage, and fire-rate.

Here’s a loadout to help you effectively use it in Warzone:

MP5 Warzone
The MP5 is still one of the best SMGs in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 9.5″ Extended
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum
  • Rear Grip: Speed Tape

Check out the full guide here!

Rebirth Island best landing spots

December 16, 2.53pm GMT
Knowing where to land is always a key part of any battle royale game, especially when it’s a brand new map.

Luckily for us, one of our writers – Alex Garton – has been jumping in and out of the new island since the patch dropped. Based on his experience, here’s a few of the best spots:

  • Security Area
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Prison Block

Some are busier than others, as you might expect. Here’s the full guide!

Mac-10 best loadout for Warzone

December 16, 1.33pm GMT
One of the biggest talking points, from what we’ve seen, is how devastating the Mac-10 looks since being integrated. If you would like to jump on the bandwagon, we’ve got an ideal loadout to get you started.

Mac 10 warzone
This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.3” Extended 
  • Laser: Steady Aim laser
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 43 Rnd Drum

Check out the full guide from James Busby here.

Maven on Warzone Season 1

December 16, 1.28pm GMT
Responding to our #DexertoWarzone Twitter post, CDL commentator Maven has had his say on the update. He didn’t use the hashtag but we’ll let him off!

He said: “Go back to old respawn system. The lobbies are dying too fast and it promotes rat like behavior.”

In an earlier tweet, he said: “Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”

Get involved – What do you think of Rebirth Island?

December 16, 12.33pm GMT
Send us your reactions to the new Warzone season update using #DexertoWarzone and we’ll pick some of the best tweets. In terms of opinions, there’s a mixed bag so far:

Scott: “Needs starting player numbers bumped up, by the time the first circle comes around there is like 20 players left which isn’t much fun. I think the map could take 100 players easy.”

Mohamed: “Better than Verdansk with less campers…”

Ethan: “Who thought this was acceptable?”

Along with his tweet, Ethan posted a picture of the Diamond camo – which doesn’t look great.

Best Krig 6 loadout for Warzone Season 1

December 16, 12.05pm GMT
Next up for our best loadouts series is the Krig 6, which is one of the stronger ARs in the game. Here’s what you need to succeed with it in Warzone Season 1:

Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Check out the full loadout guide from Dexerto’s Jacob Hale here.

December 16, 11.35am GMT
As you might expect, players are already sizing up weapons to use in Warzone Season 1.

In a DexertoIntel poll, it looks like the AK74u is the gun most people are excited about so far – with the M16 just behind.

Have your say in our poll!

Best M16 loadout for Warzone Season 1

December 16, 11.25am GMT
After grinding away through the early hours and checking out what the top streamers are using, we’ve found a great loadout for the M16 already.

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

Dexerto’s James Busby has the latest on why this loadout will allow you to dominate on day one.

Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos in Warzone

December 16, 10.55am GMT
Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.

It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:

Drift0r: BOCW weapons are strong but high recoil

December 16, 10.37am GMT
Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.

Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.

“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”

The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone

December 16, 10am GMT
A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip.
Check this out.

Rebirth Island is now open for business in Warzone

December 16, 3:15am ET

If you can’t access Rebirth Island, restart your game. The playlist is now functioning, with almost every streamer dropping into the new map.

Yep, the M16 is busted in Warzone

December 16, 3:06am ET

Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.

Want to use the Groza and Mac-10 in Warzone? Here’s how

December 16, 3:04am ET

The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.

Dexerto’s Alex Tsiaoussidis has the latest on how to unlock it.

Apparently some players are struggling to get into Warzone

December 16, 2:54am ET

PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.

Tfue is a fan of the M16 in Warzone

December 16, 2:48am ET

Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”

Peep the Warzone Season 1 battle pass

December 16, 2:32am ET

The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.

Warzone Season 1 download sizes

December 16, 2:17am ET

According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size. 

  • PS4/PS5: 21GB
  • Xbox: 22GB
  • PC: 24GB

Warzone Season 1 is now live!

December 16, 2:11am ET

Warzone Season 1 is now live! Players can download the update and jump into game starting from right this very second.

Attack helicopters coming to Warzone Season 1

December 16, 12:24am ET

Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.

You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.

Where is Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1?

December 15, 11:58pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”

Dexerto’s Isaac McIntyre has the wrap here.

Warzone is finally adding its second battle royale map, Rebirth Island.
New FOV slider not coming in Warzone Season 1 update

December 15, 11:14pm ET

The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.

You can read about the BOCW FOV slider here.

What is Resurgence in Warzone? New game mode

December 15, 9:38pm ET

Warzone Season 1 will add a new game mode named Resurgence. This mode will be more aggressive than any other, with a host of new features.

Dexerto’s Alex Garton has the rundown here.

No R9-0 “Fire Shotgun” nerfs planned for Warzone Season 1

December 15, 9:13pm ET

With the patch notes live, it appears that no nerfs for the notorious Fire Shotgun are on the way in Warzone Season 1. There are also no map changes for Verdansk.

Every new weapon added in Warzone Season 1

December 15, 7:44pm ET

The Warzone Season 1 update will add every weapon from the BOCW multiplayer list, as well as the new Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG.

You can find the full list here.

Progression across BOCW, Modern Warfare, Warzone now synchronized

December 15, 7:39pm ET

As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.

All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.