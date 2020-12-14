Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

Activision have formally unveiled the Battle Pass for Season One of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, filled with lots of cosmetic goodies for players to unlock and enjoy.

Along with everything else that’s coming in Season 1, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will both be getting a fresh new Battle Pass loaded with various items that can be used across both the multiplayer and battle royale.

As usual, this BP features a total of 100 Tiers that players can level up through, each Tier offering a single cosmetic that can range from Operator skins, Weapon Blueprints, watches, charms, and the rest of the usual selection. Everything you need to know can be found below.

BOCW & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass price

Nothing out of the ordinary here – the S1 Battle Pass will set you back 1,000 CoD Points, or roughly $10. There will also be a special bundle made available for 2,400 CP – and it includes the regular BP along with 20 instant Tier Skips, meaning everything from Tiers 0-20 will be instantly unlocked.

The good news is that you can still enjoy some of the new content without paying a single dime; there will be a free version of the Pass will offer two new weapons, several Blueprints, 300 CP and more.

BOCW & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass rundown

Two free weapons: Mac-10 & Groza

Part of the stream of free content in the Season 1 BP are the two new guns being introduced to BOCW & Warzone: the Mac-10 SMG and Groza Assault Rifle. The Mac-10 can be unlocked by reaching Tier 15 while the Groza is made available at Tier 31. Once unlocked, both weapons can be used in multiplayer and battle royale.

Tier 0: Instant Unlocks

Purchasing the BP will yield you four items right away: the new Stitch Operator, a skin and mission for Adler, Silver Flash Watch, and Seasonal XP boost.

Stitch: The new villainous character introduced as an Operator, which comes with his signature ‘Redacted’ outfit skin

The new villainous character introduced as an Operator, which comes with his signature ‘Redacted’ outfit skin Adler Operator skin and mission: Russell Adler, one of the protagonists in the BOCW campaign, gets a ‘Traveler’ skin along with the ‘Urban Infiltration’ mission, which, when completed, earns you two new skins, a calling card, and more

Russell Adler, one of the protagonists in the BOCW campaign, gets a ‘Traveler’ skin along with the ‘Urban Infiltration’ mission, which, when completed, earns you two new skins, a calling card, and more Silver Flash Watch: An “‘80s inspired wrist accessory” that’s synced with the real-world time

An “‘80s inspired wrist accessory” that’s synced with the real-world time Seasonal XP Boost: Offers a 10% increase on all XP earned during Season One

Season 1 Weapon Blueprints & Operator skins

Blueprints have been a huge selling point for all of the Battle Passes since the launch of Modern Warfare and this upcoming one is no different.

The S1 BP will include 20 of them, spread across seven different primary and secondary categories, including the Arid Constructor assault rifle (free; Tier 81), Constable tactical rifle (Tier 85) and the Gallantry SMG (free; Tier 95)

New cosmetic skins for several Operators are also being released with the Battle Pass: the Raider outfit for Beck (Tier 10) and Base Jumper for Adler (free; Tier 90), along with a new finishing move called Pain in the Neck (Tier 19).

Four Tier 100 items

Tier 100 is the final level of the Battle Pass and, as usual, features some of the most prestigious items for Season 1. Included is the Prisoner skin for Stitch that he’s seen wearing when he escapes from the Gulag, the Natural Order Blueprint for the new Groza assault rifle, two Assault vehicle skins (one each for BOCW and Warzone), and the animated Season One emblem.

In addition to all of this, it’s definitely worth noting that the S1 BP will yield 1,300 CoD Points back if you manage to reach Tier 100, which means that unless you spend those points, you can keep purchasing future Passes without having to spend any more money.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season One is set to launch on Wednesday, December 16 on all platforms. Make sure to check out our info hubs on what’s coming to both multiplayer and the battle royale.