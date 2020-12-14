Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

Published: 14/Dec/2020 19:15 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 19:20

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Warzone Season 1

Activision have formally unveiled the Battle Pass for Season One of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, filled with lots of cosmetic goodies for players to unlock and enjoy.

Along with everything else that’s coming in Season 1, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will both be getting a fresh new Battle Pass loaded with various items that can be used across both the multiplayer and battle royale.

As usual, this BP features a total of 100 Tiers that players can level up through, each Tier offering a single cosmetic that can range from Operator skins, Weapon Blueprints, watches, charms, and the rest of the usual selection. Everything you need to know can be found below.

BOCW & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass price

Nothing out of the ordinary here – the S1 Battle Pass will set you back 1,000 CoD Points, or roughly $10. There will also be a special bundle made available for 2,400 CP – and it includes the regular BP along with 20 instant Tier Skips, meaning everything from Tiers 0-20 will be instantly unlocked.

The good news is that you can still enjoy some of the new content without paying a single dime; there will be a free version of the Pass will offer two new weapons, several Blueprints, 300 CP and more.

BOCW & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass rundown

Two free weapons: Mac-10 & Groza

Mac-10 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Part of the stream of free content in the Season 1 BP are the two new guns being introduced to BOCW & Warzone: the Mac-10 SMG and Groza Assault Rifle. The Mac-10 can be unlocked by reaching Tier 15 while the Groza is made available at Tier 31. Once unlocked, both weapons can be used in multiplayer and battle royale.

Groza in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone
Treyarch
The Groza assault rifle can be unlocked at Tier 31 of the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass.

Tier 0: Instant Unlocks

Purchasing the BP will yield you four items right away: the new Stitch Operator, a skin and mission for Adler, Silver Flash Watch, and Seasonal XP boost.

  • Stitch: The new villainous character introduced as an Operator, which comes with his signature ‘Redacted’ outfit skin
  • Adler Operator skin and mission: Russell Adler, one of the protagonists in the BOCW campaign, gets a ‘Traveler’ skin along with the ‘Urban Infiltration’ mission, which, when completed, earns you two new skins, a calling card, and more
  • Silver Flash Watch: An “‘80s inspired wrist accessory” that’s synced with the real-world time
  • Seasonal XP Boost: Offers a 10% increase on all XP earned during Season One

Season 1 Weapon Blueprints & Operator skins

Blueprints have been a huge selling point for all of the Battle Passes since the launch of Modern Warfare and this upcoming one is no different.

The S1 BP will include 20 of them, spread across seven different primary and secondary categories, including the Arid Constructor assault rifle (free; Tier 81), Constable tactical rifle (Tier 85) and the Gallantry SMG (free; Tier 95)

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1 weapon blueprints
Treyarch
Expect there to be 20 Weapon Blueprints in the Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass.

New cosmetic skins for several Operators are also being released with the Battle Pass: the Raider outfit for Beck (Tier 10) and Base Jumper for Adler (free; Tier 90), along with a new finishing move called Pain in the Neck (Tier 19).

New Operator skins in the Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass.
Treyarch
A look at some of the Operator skins in the Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass.

Four Tier 100 items

Tier 100 is the final level of the Battle Pass and, as usual, features some of the most prestigious items for Season 1. Included is the Prisoner skin for Stitch that he’s seen wearing when he escapes from the Gulag, the Natural Order Blueprint for the new Groza assault rifle, two Assault vehicle skins (one each for BOCW and Warzone), and the animated Season One emblem.

Stitch's fearsome Prisoner outfit
Treyarch
Stitch’s fearsome Prisoner outfit unlocks at Tier 100 of the Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass.

In addition to all of this, it’s definitely worth noting that the S1 BP will yield 1,300 CoD Points back if you manage to reach Tier 100, which means that unless you spend those points, you can keep purchasing future Passes without having to spend any more money.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season One is set to launch on Wednesday, December 16 on all platforms. Make sure to check out our info hubs on what’s coming to both multiplayer and the battle royale.

Call of Duty

Best Warzone shotguns and loadouts to use for them

Published: 14/Dec/2020 13:07

by Jacob Hale
best shotgun loadouts in warzone
Activision

Warzone

Shotguns are some of the most divisive weapons in Warzone, but there’s one thing you can’t deny: they’re game-winners, and they’re guaranteed to help you get more kills.

With the Warzone meta continuously evolving, we’ve seen several weapons be “must-have” in the Call of Duty battle royale, but shotguns are almost compulsory in Verdansk now, making close-range firefights that bit easier, especially when everybody else is using them.

Whether you’re still uninitiated to the shotgun club, or looking to see what your other options are, they’re all pretty good, so let’s take a look at which shotgun loadouts are best in Warzone. Pair any of these with a long-range weapon, such as the Kilo 141 assault rifle, and you’re going to be lethal across all ranges and gunfights.

It’s worth noting that with the fast-approaching Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update, this could change, but we’ll be sure to advise on the best BOCW shotguns for Warzone too, when the meta shakes out.

Best R9-0 loadout in Warzone

best r9-0 warzone loadout
Activision
The R9-0 is one of the most popular weapons in the game.
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: FORCE TAC Sentry
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Dragon’s Breath Rounds

The R9-0 is the most common shotgun in Warzone, often affectionately referred to as the “doof doof” due to NICKMERCS calling it as such thanks to its double-barrelled action that literally sounds like the gun going “doof doof.”

This loadout is one you’ve likely seen and been killed by plenty of times, and remains the most popular shotgun in the game.

Best JAK-12 loadout in Warzone

JAK-12 loadout
Activision
This JAK-12 loadout is an absolute monster in close-quarter firefights.
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: ZLR J-3600 TORRENT
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath

The JAK-12 is popular thanks to its fully-automatic fire, built like Modern Warfare 2’s AA-12, meaning you can simply hold down the shoot button and let the gun do its thing.

Alternatively, you can swap out the Dragon’s Breath rounds for the 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags, which are explosive rather than simply fire.

Best Origin 12 loadout in Warzone

Warzone Origin 12 shotgun
Activision
The Origin 12 was the weapon that really kicked off the shotgun meta in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: FORCE Tac Impaler
  • Laser: 5mW Laser
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: 12 Round Mags

If you’re looking for a non-Dragon’s Breath shotgun, this Origin loadout is a good one to go for. It’s got a great amount of damage behind it and can easily take enemies out in 3-4 shots, just simply aim straight and spam the trigger.

It has become less popular thanks to the inclusion of Dragon’s Breath Rounds as an attachments on the aforementioned shotguns, but should still help you pull off some big wins in Verdansk.

Best Black Ops Cold War shotguns for Warzone

If you’ve played much Black Ops Cold War at all, you’ll know that the shotgun options aren’t quite as powerful or varied as the original Modern Warfare weapons.

However, it’s worth leveling up the Gallo SA12 in Cold War ready for Warzone integration on December 16, as this seems more likely to become a battle royale mainstay than the only other shotgun in the game, the Hauer 77.

gallo sa12 cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Gallo SA12 is the best shotgun in Black Ops Cold War.

Here’s what we would recommend putting on the Gallo, though this may change when the gun is actually added to Warzone:

  • Barrel: 21.4” Reinforced Heavy
  • Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
  • Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
  • Magazine: STANAG 12 Round Tube
  • Stock: Wire Stock

That’s our top recommendations for Warzone shotguns, and unless the weapon class is seriously nerfed with the new Rebirth Island, we expect these guns to still be super popular and super powerful when Black Ops Cold War Season 1 arrives.