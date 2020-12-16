 How to watch $250K Warzone Season 1 Doritos Bowl: stream, teams, format - Dexerto
How to watch $250K Warzone Season 1 Doritos Bowl: stream, teams, format

Published: 16/Dec/2020 21:46

by Tanner Pierce
Twitter, @timthetatman / Twitter, @Swagg / Twitter, @DavidDobrik / Activision

Today is the final day of the December Call of Duty: Warzone Doritos Bowl and competitors include TimTheTatman, Swagg, DavidDobrik, and other players who qualified from the first two days. Here’s how you can watch along as a Verdansk champion is crowned. 

The Doritos Bowl is back! After hosting the first one in 2018 with Blackout, the tournament took a year off in 2019, more than likely due to the lack of a new CoD battle royale title.

For the 2020 version, however, competitors will be playing Call of Duty: Warzone, which just got its long-awaited integration with Black Ops Cold War. But who’s playing, what will they be playing, and when does it take place? Here’s the breakdown.

Twitch Rivals x Doritos Bowl Warzone stream

If you want to watch the Doritos Bowl live, you can either do so through your preferred streamer’s personal Twitch pages or through the official broadcast (with casting and game-swapping galore). Below, you’ll find the official stream through the Twitch Rivals channel.

Twitch Rivals x Doritos Bowl Warzone Teams

While none of the teams have officially been confirmed by Twitch, we do know a number of the competitors involved. Alongside big names like TimTheTatMan, David Dobrik, and Swagg, the competition will feature other big streamers like BobbyPoff, DougIsRaw, Aydan, Rated, HusKerrs, and many more.

Once the broadcast begins, fans will be able to follow along with the bracket and leaderboard using the official Twitch Rivals pages.

Twitch Rivals x Doritos Bowl Warzone format

Today, December 16, 2020, is technically the second official day of the tournament. Day 0, which was open to partners and affiliates, took place on December 3, 2020, while Day 1 took place on December 8, 2020, and saw 49 teams fight for a spot on the final day.

Day 2 will now see the top 24 teams from Day 1 competing with huge streamers and grinders alike. According to the rules, there will be five matches in private lobbies, with score being determined by placement and eliminations.

The team who comes in first place shall, of course, be crowned champion and will earn a total of $45,000, which is a huge chunk of change, to say the least. Second place will get $30,000, third will get $21,000, and so on and so forth. In addition, the player with the highest number of kills on Day 2 will get a $1,000 bonus.

One interesting thing to point out about the tournament is that, since Day 1, everything has changed about Warzone due to the inclusion of Black Ops Cold War weapons and attachments, potentially throwing off the meta from what it was. This means participants will have to carefully examine how they want to approach the grand finale.

Of course, this was always planned to happen, but given the fact that Season 1 was originally supposed to launch on December 10, competitors would have had over a week to practice and plan. Now, they have had fewer than 24 hours.

MAC 10 Groza in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The MAC 10 could be the first new gun to hit the meta in this season.

Twitch Rivals x Warzone schedule

According to organizers, the final day of the 2020 Doritos Bowl is set to take place on December 16, 2020, and will last five hours in total. If you’re wondering the exact time that you’ll be able to watch it in your time zone, you can find the full breakdown below:

  • 5pm to 10pm EST
  • 2pm to 7pm PST
  • 10pm GMT to 3am GMT (December 17, 2020)

As for the livestream itself, the tournament is going to be broadcast on Twitch Rivals official channel. As of the time of this writing, an actual link for the livestream is not yet available but once one goes live, it’ll be embedded into this piece.

All in all, it seems like it’s going to be a pretty big tournament and with the streamers that are involved, who knows what’s going to happen or who will come out on top.

How to get Season 1 Combat Pack in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Published: 16/Dec/2020 21:08

by Theo Salaun
call of duty black ops cold war warzone season 1
Activision

Another season of Call of Duty: Warzone means a new, free Combat Pack for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Here’s how PS5 and PS4 PS Plus subscribers can get the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack.

Sony and Activision’s relationship continues to mean bonus content for PlayStation players, even as Warzone integrates Treyarch’s new title into Infinity Ward’s formerly sole domain. Alongside the Season One Battle Pass, PS players can enjoy a new bundle of content for use in BOCW and Warzone.

From now until November 21, 2021, Sony’s players will be able to hit lobbies donning an exclusive Sims Operator skin and rocking a similarly limited LMG blueprint. For added flair, the pack comes with extra cosmetics and Double XP perks.

Here’s the full contents of the newest Combat Pack and how you can download it for free on PS4 and PS5.

black ops cold war season 1 combat pack
Activision
The Season 1 Combat Pack features some fun items to whip out on Verdansk and beyond.

What’s in the Warzone: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack?

The BOCW Season 1 update is the largest content drop since Warzone made its March 2020 debut. With that in mind, few should be disappointed if the new season’s Combat Pack is limited compared to its predecessors. 

Fortunately, while that is the case, it only has one fewer item than Season 6’s Combat Pack — leaving it at a solid seven free items to enjoy while flying toward Tier 100 and some Rebirth Island glory. 

  • Epic Sims Operator Skin
  • Legendary LMG Weapon Blueprint
  • Legendary Watch
  • Legendary Calling Card
  • Epic Emblem
  • Epic Weapon Charm
  • 60-minute Double XP Token
dead pharoah BOCW WZ season 1 blueprint
Treyarch
The Combat Pack’s new “Dead Pharoah” Blueprint is for BOCW’s RPD LMG.

How do I get the Warzone: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Combat Pack?

If you’ve gotten one of the free Combat Packs in the past, then you’ll be familiar with the process for this one. Whether you go through your computer, console, or the Warzone and BOCW applications, you’ll end up accessing it through the PlayStation Store.

  1. Visit the PlayStation store (either through your system directly, through the website, or through the “Franchise Store” section of your BOCW or WZ application)
  2. If going through the PS Store directly, simply search “Combat Pack” in the search bar
  3. Find the “Penumbra” bundle
  4. Click “Download” and look forward to your goodies

With all of those steps completed, you’ll be able to access the new cosmetics and Weapon Blueprint (which is for the RPD LMG) in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone as soon as you open the games up.

And if you feel like procrastinating, fear not, you have until the aforementioned November 21, 2021 date to get your gifts.