How to watch $250K Warzone Season 1 Doritos Bowl: stream, teams, format - Dexerto

Today is the final day of the December Call of Duty: Warzone Doritos Bowl and competitors include TimTheTatman, Swagg, DavidDobrik, and other players who qualified from the first two days. Here’s how you can watch along as a Verdansk champion is crowned.

The Doritos Bowl is back! After hosting the first one in 2018 with Blackout, the tournament took a year off in 2019, more than likely due to the lack of a new CoD battle royale title.

For the 2020 version, however, competitors will be playing Call of Duty: Warzone, which just got its long-awaited integration with Black Ops Cold War. But who’s playing, what will they be playing, and when does it take place? Here’s the breakdown.

Twitch Rivals x Doritos Bowl Warzone stream

If you want to watch the Doritos Bowl live, you can either do so through your preferred streamer’s personal Twitch pages or through the official broadcast (with casting and game-swapping galore). Below, you’ll find the official stream through the Twitch Rivals channel.

Twitch Rivals x Doritos Bowl Warzone Teams

While none of the teams have officially been confirmed by Twitch, we do know a number of the competitors involved. Alongside big names like TimTheTatMan, David Dobrik, and Swagg, the competition will feature other big streamers like BobbyPoff, DougIsRaw, Aydan, Rated, HusKerrs, and many more.

Once the broadcast begins, fans will be able to follow along with the bracket and leaderboard using the official Twitch Rivals pages.

Twitch Rivals x Doritos Bowl Warzone format

Today, December 16, 2020, is technically the second official day of the tournament. Day 0, which was open to partners and affiliates, took place on December 3, 2020, while Day 1 took place on December 8, 2020, and saw 49 teams fight for a spot on the final day.

Day 2 will now see the top 24 teams from Day 1 competing with huge streamers and grinders alike. According to the rules, there will be five matches in private lobbies, with score being determined by placement and eliminations.

Doritos Bowl is back and today in the Finals of @TwitchRivals, $250K and the @Doritos Bowl trophy is up for grabs! Join me on my stream to check out the action starting at 2pm PST. #DoritosBowl https://t.co/s0GwX7aowe pic.twitter.com/qRDLlohCON — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) December 16, 2020

The team who comes in first place shall, of course, be crowned champion and will earn a total of $45,000, which is a huge chunk of change, to say the least. Second place will get $30,000, third will get $21,000, and so on and so forth. In addition, the player with the highest number of kills on Day 2 will get a $1,000 bonus.

Read More: Best Groza loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

One interesting thing to point out about the tournament is that, since Day 1, everything has changed about Warzone due to the inclusion of Black Ops Cold War weapons and attachments, potentially throwing off the meta from what it was. This means participants will have to carefully examine how they want to approach the grand finale.

Of course, this was always planned to happen, but given the fact that Season 1 was originally supposed to launch on December 10, competitors would have had over a week to practice and plan. Now, they have had fewer than 24 hours.

Twitch Rivals x Warzone schedule

According to organizers, the final day of the 2020 Doritos Bowl is set to take place on December 16, 2020, and will last five hours in total. If you’re wondering the exact time that you’ll be able to watch it in your time zone, you can find the full breakdown below:

5pm to 10pm EST

2pm to 7pm PST

10pm GMT to 3am GMT (December 17, 2020)

As for the livestream itself, the tournament is going to be broadcast on Twitch Rivals official channel. As of the time of this writing, an actual link for the livestream is not yet available but once one goes live, it’ll be embedded into this piece.

All in all, it seems like it’s going to be a pretty big tournament and with the streamers that are involved, who knows what’s going to happen or who will come out on top.