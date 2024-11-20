When is Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded? New weapons, maps & CODMAS event

Black Ops 6 gets another new batch of content with the Season 1 Reloaded update, bringing new weapons, Perks, and the CODMAS event.

Season 1 is in full swing with a new Battle Pass and weapons to unlock, but as always, you can expect another major update ahead of Season 2. The devs have revealed a ton of what you can expect in Season 1 Reloaded, so here’s everything we know about the mid-season update so far, including the new weapons, maps, and the holiday event.

Article continues after ad

BO6 Season 1 Reloaded release

Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded is set to kick off in December, most likely on Thursday, December 12. We don’t have an official date yet, but the mid-season update typically arrives four weeks into the season.

Season 2 is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, January 28, when the Battle Pass expires. While seasons typically last eight weeks, Season 1 has likely been extended to give the devs time to get the update ready after returning from their holiday break.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s hard to predict the exact day the update will drop as they’ve arrived on Wednesdays for the past couple of years, but BO6 and Warzone Season 1 bucked the trend by dropping on a Thursday. Then, Season 2 is set to arrive on a Tuesday, so we’ll just have to wait and see. But at the very least, we know S1 Reloaded will be before the holidays.

New weapons

Maelstrom Shotgun

Shotgun AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Cleaver Melee Weapon







The three new weapons arriving in Black Ops 6’s mid-season update are all unlocked through in-game events, but we don’t know what they’ll involve yet.

Article continues after ad

The Maelstrom is a fully automatic Shotgun set to dominate close-quarters but falls short at longer ranges. Although it has low damage per shot, its high fire rate should more than make up for it.

The Barret .50 Cal sniper also returns, now called the AMR Mod 4, promising a “one-shot kill to torso, arms, hands, and upper legs.” Although semi-automatic, it has a slow fire rate and very high recoil, so is set to dominate within 100 meters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Finally, the Cleaver shouldn’t have any impact on the meta but will be another option for your dedicated melee slot.

New maps

Hacienda (6v6)

Racket (2v2, 6v6)

Nuketown Holiday (6v6)







Black Ops 4’s Hacienda gets the remaster treatment in Season 1 Reloaded, taking players back to the vineyard map last seen in 2018’s release. Racket is the latest Strike map, seeing players duke it out in an underground bank vault.

Nuketown also gets a festive overhaul for the holidays, with snow on the ground, snowmen, Christmas lights, and more. The devs said they’ll also “be adding a little something to the original Nuketown map with this update… and maybe even to the Warhead Strike map, too.”

Article continues after ad

Perk & Wilcard

Shrapnel Radar Perk

High Roller Wildcard

The Shrapnel Radar Perk falls under the Recon type and highlights any enemy hit by your Tacticals, Lethals, and Field Upgrades on your minimap. And also arriving in Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded, the High Roller Wildcard lets you equip a fourth Scorestreak to earn during a match.

Article continues after ad

CODMAS event returns

Call of Duty celebrates the festive period again with CODMAS’s return, bringing the Nuketown Holiday variant, LTMS, and “a variety of gifts” in the days leading up to it.

Article continues after ad

There will also be a Zombies-focused event at some point in the mid-season, likely celebrating the new Citadelle des Morts map’s arrival.

Activision

Citadelle des Morts map

New Perk-a-Cola

New Field Upgrade

New Ammo Mod

18 new Augments

3 new Gobblegums

New Wonder Weapons

New Enemy type

We’ll know more about the BO6 Zombies updates “in early December,” but Season 1 Reloaded brings the biggest content drop since launch. The new Citadelle des Morts map follows the Terminus Main Quest, bringing players to an abandoned castle with “ghoulish horrors,” a medieval village, and more.

In the meantime, you can check out the best loadouts to use in Black Ops 6 Ranked Play as well as the best controller and PC settings.