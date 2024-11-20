Warzone November 19 update patch notes: Movement changes, Assault Rifle buffs, more

Hot on the heels of the highly-anticipated Warzone Season 1 update, another new patch has just been deployed. From weapon adjustments to movement tweaks, here are the full patch notes.

With Black Ops 6 now fully integrated in the Call of Duty Battle Royale, players have been dropping into the action with a whole new arsenal, not to mention Omnimovement spicing things up too.

Yet not all has gone exactly as planned, with a few outliers shaping the meta and a number of bugs hindering the experience across the board.

Activision just deployed a swift update on November 19 to rectify some of these problems and iron out initial quirks, though that update wasn’t enough. Mere hours later, there’s another full-fledged patch. Here’s the full rundown.

Warzone November 19 patch notes

Topping the bill is a major change to heighten the skill ceiling once more with further room to outmaneuver your opponents. The minimum sprint time to then dive or slide has been reduced, meaning you can essentially dash around any given map faster than usual.

Similarly, Assault Rifles and Light Machine Guns have been sped up somehwat. Reloads will now be 10% faster than before across the board, decreasing the time you’ll be out of a gunfight.

GENERAL

Weapon Trade Stations Reduced the chances of receiving Specialist Perk Pack. Removed Care Package Killstreaks as a trade-in reward.



Movement Reduced the minimum sprint time required to perform the following actions: dive-to-prone or slide. Fixed an issue that could result in being unable to sprint when performing several actions within a short amount of time.



These changes apply to both Black Ops 6 and Warzone and should result in more responsive movements with fewer occurrences where players attempt to dive to prone or slide and instead crouch. We will continue to assess and identify areas for improved fluidity with omnimovement.

WEAPONS

Reload times for Black Ops 6 Assaults Rifles and Light Machine Guns are reduced by 10%.

We’re taking passes at improving the flow and reducing downtime between gunfights, future updates will address other classes

BUG FIXES