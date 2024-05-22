GamingCall of Duty

How to get the Sledgehammer Melee Weapon in MW3 & Warzone

Jeremy Gan
Modern Warfare 3 gameplay imageActivision

Season 4 of MW3 and Warzone is fast approaching, bringing plenty of new stuff including new Zombies content, maps, and four brand-new weapons. 

The Kar98k, Superi 46, and Reclaimer 18 are among the new guns, with the devs perhaps popping in a little self-reference for themselves, adding in a new melee weapon called the Sledgehammer. 

So here is everything you need to know about the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone. 

How to get the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone? 

As the Sledgehammer is coming in Season 4 Reloaded, which is expected around June 26, the devs have yet to reveal how it will be unlocked. However, we will update you here when we know. 

Sledgehammer in Modern Warfare 3Activision
A first look from the devs at what the Sledgehammer will look like.

Despite not knowing for sure, generally, weapons coming in the mid-season update are obtainable either as an Armory Unlock that requires a few completed Daily Challenges or a Weekly Challenge. 

So do expect some level of grinding when the Sledgehammer eventually makes its way into the servers. 

Unlike some of MW3 and Warzone’s newer melee weapons that focus on speed, the Sledgehammer as you can imagine is very much focused around the sheer brute force that a Sledgehammer can deal. 

“This bludgeoning behemoth isn’t designed for driving nails into wood, with a 20-pound head forged from carbon steel, beveled so the weapon doesn’t chip when striking, this monster of a melee weapon can inflict massive blunt force damage quickly,” the devs write in the Season 4 blog

So that’s all we know about the Sledgehammer in MW3 and Warzone, as Season 4 Reloaded eventually comes into view, we will update you here on how to get it. 

Related Topics

Modern Warfare 3Warzone

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
kar98k still image
Call of Duty
How to unlock the Kar98k in Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone
Eleni Thomas
Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer in Warzone
Call of Duty
How to unlock Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer in Warzone & Vanguard Season 3
Alec Mullins
Warzone screenshot MW3
Call of Duty
Best MW3 weapons to level up for new Warzone map
Ryan Lemay
warzone Armaguerra 43 call of duty vanguard
Call of Duty
Every new CoD Vanguard weapon in Season 2 update: KG M40, Whitley LMG, more
Alan Bernal

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.