Top 10 most popular weapons in Call of Duty Vanguard

Vanguard officially launched on November 5, 2021, and a meta quickly formed with weapons such as the STG44, Combat Shotgun, and MP40 hitting hard right out of the gate. But which weapons are actually the most popular in the game?

There’s no denying that Vanguard is almost entirely an abundance of STG players picking up quick kills at any range, with pro CDL players even begging for nerfs to damage mags given how powerful the gun is.

That said, there’s a whole host of other weapons getting a decent run of play in the multiplayer modes. Here are the top 10 most popular weapons in the game based on kill share percentage, with data provided by CoDRanked.

Most used CoD Vanguard weapons

Before kicking off the list, it’s worth noting that there is no data for Submachine Guns in the stats provided, though we expect to see those make an appearance before long. That means that popular guns such as the MP40 and M1928 won’t feature in this list yet.

10. Einhorn Revolving & Gracey Auto (Shotguns)

The Einhorn Revolving and Gracey Auto shotguns both clock in at a 3.4% kill share.

The two shotguns are slightly out of favor in comparison to some of (or, specifically, one of) the other guns in their class, but if you’ve played Das Haus at all, you’ll know they can still pack a serious punch.

9. ITRA Burst (Assault Rifle)

The ITRA Burst has split Vanguard players. Some love it, some hate it, but those who like it swear by it.

It has a 3.4% kill share, similar to the shotguns before it, but has a 1.2 KD — slightly ahead of the shotties. This four-round burst AR still has a relatively low kill share compared to others in its class, but it’s incredible if you can maintain solid accuracy.

8. MG42 (LMG)

The only LMG to feature in the top 10, the MG42 is the first LMG unlocked and is fairly mobile, great if you want a weapon that will hit hard but doesn’t require being sat too still.

The MG42 has a 4.2% kill share in Vanguard, and with a great rate of fire, mag size, and relatively easy recoil, it’s well worth running some games with to see what you can do.

7. NZ-41 (AR)

The NZ-41 isn’t a classic Call of Duty like the BAR or STG, but it’s proving to be popular enough in Vanguard.

The weapon has a 4.9% kill share rate and, although it ranks 7th in this list, it’s actually only the 6th most popular AR in the game.

6. AS44 (AR)

The AS44 makes its return in Vanguard, and seems a sturdy pick among a very top-heavy meta.

It has a 5.0% kill share rate and a 19% headshot ratio, making it clinical for those with good aim.

5. BAR (AR)

Fans of 2017’s CoD: WWII will remember the BAR being a dominant force in the meta, and while it’s not quite as popular, it’s still proving to be a fan-favorite four years later.

The BAR has a 5.0% kill share in Vanguard, the same as the AS44, and a 1.34 KD, making it one of the most lethal in the game.

4. Volkssturmgewehr (AR)

A bit of a tongue twister, most players will often refer to the Volkssturmgewehr as just the “Volk.” But while pronunciation is tough, the gun itself is even tougher.

The Volk has a 5.2% kill share and is definitely on the higher end of ARs in the game — well worth trying out if you’re getting tired of the STG.

3. Automaton (AR)

From the Automaton and up, the kill share ratio jumps up drastically. The Automaton is at 10.2%, and is by far the second-most popular assault rifle in Vanguard.

You can use the best Automaton loadout to rack up some serious kills in Vanguard, but you’ll have to get through the teething pains of controlling its recoil and coming up against STG players at first.

2. Combat Shotgun

At this point, we’ve all seen the viral clips of Vanguard players abusing the Combat Shotgun in Das Haus to secure fast V2 Rockets, and since they can one-shot players with almost laughable ease, it’s not hard to see why it’s so popular.

With a 14.1% kill share, the Combat Shotgun has become a fearsome opponent in the game and one that many players dread coming up against. Unfortunately for them, that’s almost impossible right now.

1. STG44 (AR)

Was there ever any doubt? With a 23.2% kill share, the STG is by far the most popular gun in CoD: Vanguard, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon unless the weapon gets a serious nerf.

Whether it becomes a meta choice in Warzone like it is in Vanguard remains to be seen, but the reign of STG supremacy is well underway.

Vanguard players should expect this list to change a lot over the season — especially when data for SMGs is provided. Until then, it might be worth taking a look at which of these you aren’t using and build a class for it.