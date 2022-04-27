All weapon buffs & nerfs in Vanguard Season 3 update

Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms has arrived with a fresh set of buffs and nerfs for the arsenal. From the Welgun to the Volk we’ve got all the changes rounded up and ready to break down.

It’s time for Vanguard to get a fresh coat of paint in the form of the Season 3 update. Each season aims to switch things up a little bit to keep things fresh and this one was certainly no exception.

There are some big hitters coming up on the chopping block and you’ll want to get reacquainted with the state of things before loading into a game.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Vanguard Season 3 update

It shouldn’t be a surprise that the Welgun received some of the most substantial changes in this patch.

A popular choice in both Vanguard and Warzone, the quick-hitter lost a bit of damage range and on top an accuracy reduction. The 320mm SA Shrouded barrel saw a similar change in order to keep the gun in check.

Welgun

Decreased damage ranges.

Increased initial recoil while firing.

320mm SA Shrouded (Barrel) Decreased accuracy benefit.



Vanguard’s Volksturmgewehrr also saw some big updates after the gun skyrocketed to popularity following CDL Major II.

It was there that pro player Spart showed the world exactly how good the gun was, and it seems like the devs were paying keen attention to that fact.

Decreased aim walking movement speed. Shells will no longer cease to eject from the Weapon after sustained fire. VDD 287mm (Barrel) Decreased aim walking movement speed benefit. Reisdorf 22V Adjustable (Stock) Decreased aim walking movement speed benefit.



The Armaguerra 43, G-43, STG-44,and Type 100 additionally saw similar adjustments to the Volk, with all three sets of nerfs focusing on movement speed while aiming down sights.

Armaguerra 43 (SMG)

Imerito 180mm Short (Barrel) Decreased aim walking movement speed benefit.

Imerito TA Skeletal (Stock) Decreased aim walking movement speed benefit.



G-43 (Marksman Rifle)

Fitzherbert Short (Barrel) Decreased aim walking movement speed benefit. Wyvern Skeletal (Stock) Decreased aim walking movement speed benefit.



STG-44 (AR)

Konstanz Tactical (Stock) Decreased ADS move speed benefit.



Type 100 (SMG)

Sakura 196mm Light (Barrel) Decreased aim walking movement speed benefit.

Warubachi 134mm Rapid (Barrel) Slightly increased accuracy penalty.

Warubachi Grip Folding (Stock) Decreased aim walking movement speed benefit.

.30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased fire rate penalty.



The only gun to receive a buff in the entire patch is the PPSH-41, but that also came with a trade off.

Despite getting a bump in ADS accuracy, the gun will no longer have quite the same hipfire potential that it did before.

PPSH-41

Increased accuracy. Decreased hip fire accuracy. Kovalevskaya 230mm BO3P (Barrel) Decreased hip fire accuracy benefit. ZAC 300mm (Barrel) Decreased accuracy benefit. Increased aim walking movement speed penalty.



That’s all for the weapon buffs and nerfs in Vanguard Season 3. If you’re looking for more Season 3 content, check out our other guides and hubs here:

