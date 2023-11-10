How to level weapons fast in Modern Warfare 3: Best modes & tricks for max rank

Leveling up your weapons in Modern Warfare 3 can feel tedious at times, especially when you’re getting towards the non-meta weapons that aren’t quite as strong as the rest. So what’s the fastest way to level up MW3 weapons?

The importance of leveling up your weapons in Modern Warfare 3 is two-fold — firstly, you want to have the best attachments available to you so any gun has a chance to compete. Secondly, when the new Warzone experience launches in December, you don’t want to be behind on the meta and risk losing gunfights you should be winning.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, there are tried and true methods that can help you level up your guns faster than aimlessly grinding out Team Deathmatch and Domination in pubs.

Article continues after ad

Here are our recommendations to level your weapons quicker.

Play big-map modes

Activision Ground War can help you rack up kills and XP to level your weapon.

Our first suggestion, if you want to stay in multiplayer, is to try out big-map modes like War and Ground War.

With so many more opponents on the map, it speaks for itself that you would be able to get more kills and more objective kills to start racking up that weapon XP.

Article continues after ad

Combine this with the popular Decoy Grenade trick from previous COD titles, launching them at enemies to distract them, and you’ll get those passive XP points that you want to earn.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Level up in Zombies

Activision Zombies is a great way to earn XP in Modern Warfare 3.

Zombies is also a great mode for leveling up guns in Modern Warfare 3. The best way to do so is by picking the weapon you want to rank up in your insurance slot and simply playing, slaying as many zombies as possible while also completing contracts – similar to the old Plunder method in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We also suggest using the Energy Mine field upgrade, allowing you to hastily wipe out bigger hordes of Zombies and stay in the game. Ultimately, the longer you’re playing the more kills you can get, contracts you can do, and XP you can earn.

If you prefer to stick to regular multiplayer, the best option is to pick modes that are objective-based, such as Hardpoint and Domination, and slay out around the objective to earn OBJ kills.

Article continues after ad

Of course, it goes without saying, you should also make sure to stack up your Double XP and Double Weapon XP tokens, which have also carried over from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, to really get the most out of your time spent playing.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out some of our other Modern Warfare 3 guides:

Best Modern Warfare 3 AR class loadouts | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person