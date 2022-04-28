Best Nikita AVT Vanguard class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Proficiency, Setup

The Nikita AVT is the latest Assault Rifle to be added to Call of Duty: Vanguard in the Season 3 update. Here are the best attachments you should be using to tear down your opponents in multiplayer.

While the Season 3 update has introduced a huge amount of new content to Call of Duty: Vanguard, it’s the two new weapons that are garnering most of the attention.

With another long-range Marksman Rifle added to the arsenal in the M1916 and the lethal Nikita AVT Assault Rifle, Vanguard players have got plenty of new guns to experiment with.

Although the M1916 has already established itself as a deadly pick in Warzone, it’s the Nikita AR that’s standing out from the crowd in Vanguard multiplayer thanks to its best-in-class fire rate.

Advertisement

However, in order to get the most out of the Nikita in Vanguard, you’ll need a top-tier meta loadout, and luckily we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Nikita AVT Vanguard loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper

Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Zac MS

Zac MS Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags

7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Kit: Fully Loaded

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Recoil Booster and the Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper to increase the Nikita AVT’s bullet velocity, damage range, fire rate, and accuracy. By using these attachments you allow the AR to take down enemies in four shots, giving it an incredible TTK.

Next, make sure to utilize the Zac MS, M1941 Hand Stop, and Fabric Grip to enhance the gun’s recoil control, ADS speed, and overall mobility. Although none of these contribute to the weapon’s damage, they do aid with stability and make it easier to land every single shot.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone players urge devs to make major gunsmith change to Vanguard weapons

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Subsonic so you don’t appear on the mini-map when firing, as well as the 7.62x54mmR 45 Round Mags so you can take out multiple opponents without having to reload.

Finally, round off the loadout with Perfectionist for the extra accuracy and Fully Loaded so running out of ammo is never a concern.

Best Nikita AVT Vanguard class

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, you’ll want to run Ghost so you can remain undetected by enemy UAVs and Radar allows you to track down opponents using unsilenced weapons, giving you more opportunities to rack up kills.

Advertisement

After that, it’s definitely worth using Double Time for the extra Tactical Sprint time, as the added mobility allows you to avoid shots and chase down tagged enemies.

Finally, round out the class with a Frag Grenade to flush enemies out of cover and a Stim to give you a boost of health in the middle of an intense gunfight.

How to unlock the Nikita AVT in Warzone

As the Nikita arrived in the recent Season 3 Vanguard update, unlocking the deadly new weapon is extremely simple and will take you no time at all.

Read More: Vanguard player finds OP way to easily kill Flamenauts

All you need to do is reach Tier 31 in the free Battle Pass and you’ll be able to start leveling up and customizing the high-fire rate AR.

Advertisement

Alternative to Nikita AVT Vanguard loadout

If the high-fire rate of the Nikita AVT doesn’t fit your playstyle and is a little too difficult to control, it may be worth testing out the STG44.

With a solid TTK and steady recoil pattern, the STG is a versatile AR that’s perfect for Vanguard multiplayer and Warzone. Not only that, the gun is automatically unlocked at level one, so there are no frustrating challenges involved to get your hands on it.

If you’re looking for a strong meta build for the STG44, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.