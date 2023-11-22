Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: How to level up weapons fast

MW3 unifies player progression across all modes, meaning you can level up your weapons in multiplayer and zombies. Here are a few tricks to help you level up weapons faster in MW3’s Zombies mode.

Much like the previous entries, MW3 shares player progression across all game modes, meaning you can level up your guns and equipment for use in multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

It’s a great feature to have, as complaints of sweaty competitive environments make said side of the game feel like a slog. On the other hand, leveling up your guns in Zombies helps build your arsenal to withstand the onslaught of the competitive modes.

If you’re part of the latter group looking to level up weapons fast in MW3’s Zombies portion for a competitive advantage, here are a few tips to make the grind easier.

Take advantage of XP tokens and events

Activision

Starting with an easy one, taking advantage of XP tokens and XP events is imperative to leveling up weapons faster.

Since Modern Warfare 2019, XP tokens have carried forward to the next entry. If you never use them, now would be a perfect time to use them. At the bare minimum, you’re in a round of Operation Deadbolt for 45 minutes, so the amount of XP you can rack up is astronomically high.

If you don’t have any, completing MW3’s campaign will grant you a 30-minute double weapon XP token. The battle pass will also reward these tokens provided you grind through it.

On the other hand, when special holidays or events occur, Call of Duty normally hosts double XP events. This removes the need for using your personal XP tokens, although you don’t gain quadruple XP for popping XP tokens during a double XP event.

Complete contracts and successfully exfil

Activision

MW3’s Zombies mode is a unique spin, as it’s a hybrid of Treyarch’s timeless formula with the DMZ. Players drop in and must survive the zombie horde while completing contracts.

Contracts play a big part in Operation Deadbolt, as completing them will grant a ton of XP. Not only does that XP help you blaze through the traditional 55 levels, but it also levels up your weapons just as fast.

When you feel like you’ve done enough work in Urzikstan, you must successfully exfil with what you found. As you can imagine, successfully escaping, meaning you get on the chopper and leave, grants you just as much XP.

Kill zombies and survive for as long as possible

Activision

Lastly, if you’re not motivated to do any extra work, simply killing zombies will work well. Granted, you won’t get as much XP as you would completing contracts and doing a successful exfil.

Performing the timeless act of killing zombies will help complete in-game challenges, which will grant you XP. Much like the DMZ, there are higher threat levels to travel to, and the farther you go, the stronger your opposition gets. Killing hordes, Manglers, and Mimics will net you a nice boost of XP.

In conclusion, anything you do will grant you tons of weapon XP in MW3 Zombies to level up weapons. Just be sure to maximize your potential.

