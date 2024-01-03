Best Longbow Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The Longbow is an extremely unique sniper rifle like no other, and this is the best build to use with it in Warzone to make the most of its unusual characteristics.

Of all the Warzone snipers we’ve seen come and go, the Longbow might just be the strangest. This sniper rifle is based on the AK-224, a bolt-action adaptation of the in-universe Kastov platform.

Its bizarre origin story results in the Longbow looking like an assault rifle, coming with a 30 Round Mag, and having spectacular handling. In multiplayer, these traits make it an absolute monster but it’s pretty strong in Warzone too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s a breakdown of our recommendation for the best Longbow loadout to use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Contents

Best Longbow Warzone loadout

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 7.62x39mm High Grain

7.62x39mm High Grain Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

Since it can’t kill enemies in one shot the Longbow is instead used for its great handling. To take advantage of this it’s best to equip both the No Stock attachment alongside the FSS OLE-V Laser. The laser negates the aiming stability penalty given by No Stock keeping the Longbow nice and accurate.

Sniping in Warzone requires you to land shots from hundreds of meters away so a high bullet velocity stat is a must. This can be increased on the Longbow by using the 7.62x39mm High Grain ammunition with the HMRES Mod Suppressor, which also prevents your shots from showing up on the radar.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The last attachment is flexible but we like the SA-M Quickbolt as it improves the Longbow’s rate of fire by 11%. A faster fire rate lets you land follow-up shots quicker reducing its TTK and making the bolt action sniper much more consistent.

Activision The Longbow is a unique take on the Kastov platform unlike anything else in Warzone.

Longbow Warzone Loadout: Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Focus

Focus Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 4: Combat Scout

Combat Scout Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Given the Longbow’s suitability for playing aggressively, Double Time is a great choice with it improving Tactical Sprint, letting you run around faster. Partnering that with Focus makes a lot of sense on a sniper as it reduces flinch making it much easier to land those crucial shots when under pressure.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Speaking of Perks that are perfect for sniping, Cold-Blooded is incredible as it prevents High Alert from triggering for enemy players. This gives you plenty of time to line up shots without having to rush them.

Article continues after ad

Perk 4 is a highly competitive slot with several strong options available. While it’s difficult to pick just one, Combat Scout wins out here thanks to its obvious synergy with sniping. Being able to automatically ping anyone you fire at will give your teammates a ton of intel to work with.

Article continues after ad

For when you want to play slower and lock down a building, a Proximity Mine is fantastic for denying entry. Then for more aggressive play, a Snapshot Grenade works well with it scanning enemies and revealing their locations, even through walls.

How to unlock Longbow in Warzone

The Longbow can be unlocked via the Armory which is accessible at Level 25. Once the Armory can be accessed, activate the Longbow and complete five daily challenges. Alternatively, extracting with the Longbow in Zombies or purchasing MW3’s Vault Edition will also unlock the bolt action sniper.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best alternative to Longbow in Warzone

Those who enjoy the feel of a bolt-action sniper should consider using the MCPR-300. It has slower handling than the Longbow but can down enemies in one shot if the correct ammunition type is used.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Longbow Warzone loadout. For more meta builds check out these other guides:

Best Warzone Assault Rifle loadouts | Best Holger 26 loadout | Best MTZ-762 loadout | Best MTZ-556 loadout | Best MTZ Interceptor loadout | Best FR 5.56 loadout | Best MCW loadout | Best BAS-B loadout | Best Haymaker loadout | Best Lockwood 680 loadout | Best Riveter loadout | Best AMR9 loadout | Best RAM-7 loadout | Best WSP-9 loadout | Best Pulemyot 762 loadout | Best SVA 545 loadout | Best DG-58 LSW loadout | Best Bruen Mk9 loadout | Best WSP Swarm loadout | Best DG-56 loadout | Best Striker loadout | Best Striker 9 loadout | Best KATT-AMR loadout | Best DM56 loadout | Best Holger 556 loadout | Best Rival-9 loadout

Article continues after ad