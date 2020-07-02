Best Bruen Mk9 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, setup, perks

The Bruen Mk9 is one of the stronger Light Machine Gun picks in Warzone and can easily help you win gunfights from just about any range. To help get the most out of this lethal weapon, we’ve got you covered with an ideal loadout and class setup.

While Assault Rifles and Submachine Guns have been the go-to weapons for many seasons in Warzone, you can never truly count LMGs out. With recent Season 4 Reloaded balance adjustments, there’s no better time to adopt the most powerful LMGs in the game today.

Creeping up the power rankings is none other than the Bruen Mk9. One of the earliest LMGs available in Warzone, this gun stands out with its remarkable damage and top-tier fire rate.

Advertisement

As various LMG nerfs take effect, the Bruen has managed to avoid any major hits. So to get the most out of the weapon, here’s our optimal loadout to give you the rundown on all the best attachments.

Best Bruen Mk9 build for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mags

First and foremost, it’s vital that you combine the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Summit 26.8” Barrel. Both of these attachments will boost your Bullet Velocity by a total of 50%, helping you beam targets up close and afar.

The second you pull the trigger, you’ll feel your shots landing much faster than usual. Complementing these is the VLK 3.0x Optic, a popular pick for any LMG setup. Not only will this attachment keep you fast on your feet, but it allows you to engage in gunfights from across the map.

Advertisement

With the Commando Foregrip Underbarrel in effect as well, you won’t have to worry about outrageous recoil. Vertical spray patterns will be kept in check, helping you laser down foes in a matter of moments.

Last but not least, no LMG would be fit without a magazine upgrade. While you can equip a 200 Round Belt on the Bruen, we recommend the 60 Round Mag instead. This adds to your mobility, keeping you in the action rather than forcing you to hide and reload.

Best Bruen Mk9 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: OTs 9

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

As with just about every meta Warzone loadout today, there’s no looking past this optimal Perk setup. E.O.D. is just a given for any situation as explosives are still extremely prevalent in the fast-paced Battle Royale.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Amped and Overkill combine to give you a powerful secondary weapon. When the Bruen runs dry or you simply find yourself in a close-range fight, these Perks let you swap to an SMG and instantly engage with anyone nearby.

To round it all out, there’s no better equipment than the Semtex grenade and a Heartbeat Sensor. Both will help finish your kills and give you more intel than any other tools in Warzone today.

How to unlock the Bruen Mk9 in Warzone

In order to unlock the Bruen in Warzone, you need to complete a specific challenge. However, the text can be a little misleading for this particular task.

Advertisement

The challenge asks you to kill 3 players near smoke with an LMG in 15 different matches. While it may sound like your target needs to be near smoke, that’s not actually the case.

Instead, you can be the one standing inside a smoke grenade while shooting out of it. Therefore, equipping a thermal smoke and dropping your own smoke grenades at your feet is the easiest way to get this done.

Read More: Best Warzone Assault Rifle class loadouts in Season 4

You’ll be able to spot enemies through your smoke and quickly wipe them out. Drop into a few quick games of plunder to smash through this challenge as efficiently as possible.

Advertisement

So there you have it, our optimal Bruen setup for Warzone. This beastly LMG is sure to be a popular pick in the coming weeks. Keep your eyes peeled on @DexertoIntel as the meta continues to evolve.