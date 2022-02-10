Microsoft planning to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch

Microsoft has revealed it wants to bring Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch following the shocking $70B acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In early January, Microsoft stunned the gaming world with a shocking planned buyout of Activision Blizzard – the publisher behind the world-famous Call of Duty and World of Warcraft series – for a reported $70 billion.

Although the takeover isn’t set to be completed until June 2023 according to Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick – Microsoft has already unveiled some of its plans for the popular first-person shooter Call of Duty.

In an interview with CNBC on February 9, Microsoft president Brad Smith was asked if games under the Activision Blizzard umbrella would become exclusive to Xbox. Brad Smith stated that titles like Call of Duty will continue to stay on Sony’s PlayStation, and in fact, revealed that Microsoft would love to bring the popular shooter to Nintendo.

“One of the things we’re being very clear about as we move forward with the regulatory review of this acquisition is that great titles like Call of Duty will continue to be available on Sony platforms,” said the Microsoft president.

“We’d like to bring it Nintendo devices. We’d like to bring the other popular titles that Activision Blizzard has, and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, and that they become available on Nintendo.”

The next Call of Duty, which is reportedly a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, will likely release later in 2022 following the typical schedule.

Though, it’s far-fetched to assume we’ll see CoD released on Nintendo platforms this year. With the buyout of Activision Blizzard expected to be complete by June 2023, perhaps we could see next year’s title released on the Switch.