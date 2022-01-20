Microsoft confirms Call of Duty will keep releasing on PS5 and PS4

Following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, PlayStation fans were concerned for the future of Call of Duty on the platform. Now, we can confirm Microsoft’s intentions to keep CoD on the PS4 and PS5 going forward.

On January 18, Microsoft shocked the gaming world with their purchase of Activision Blizzard for $70 billion.

With the acquisition of all Activision titles, PlayStation fans were worried that the popular first person shooter, Call of Duty could become Xbox-exclusive with Microsoft at the helm.

However, PlayStation fans everywhere can rejoice as Microsoft have confirmed that Call of Duty is staying on Sony’s console.

Head of Xbox confirms Call of Duty release for PS4 & PS5

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, tweeted on January 20 letting everyone know that Microsoft will continue to work with Sony and keep CoD on the PlayStation platform.

“I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.”

Details on how Microsoft will exactly execute these plans have not been revealed but some have speculated that the “desire” to keep CoD on PlayStation may manifest in an effort to get Game Pass onto PS4 and PS5.

Just another typical @XboxP3 big W here, per the usual. — Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) (@Fwiz) January 20, 2022

Nonetheless, the community showed their gratitude with “W” comments as well as “things you love to see.” Fans are excited to see the companies work together to continuously have the FPS on all platforms.

The next Call of Duty is rumored to be Modern Warfare 2 and is set to release between October and November of 2022. However, Activision mentioned that the Microsoft deal isn’t set to complete until 2023 so we might need to wait and see if there are any exclusives (like GamePass) or bonus rewards for Xbox players going forward.