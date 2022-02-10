How to unlock KG M40 Assault Rifle in CoD Vanguard & Warzone Pacific Season 2

With the launch of CoD Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 2 comes the KG M40 Assault Rifle to shake up the meta. Before the new gun arrives, here’s an early look at how you can unlock it right away.

Despite some delays along the way, CoD’s massive Pacific Season 2 update is finally locked in. Both Warzone and Vanguard alike are set to receive a wide array of fresh content, with new weapons topping the bill as always.

No different from every seasonal update before it, the Season 2 patch brings some extra firepower. This time around, four unique tools of destruction are on the way, with two set to be available at launch.

Among the new additions is the KG M40 AR, a “workhorse” rifle that comes in with the second-best damage in its class. If you’re eager to get your hands on this gun straight out of the gate, here’s how you can unlock it in no time.

How to unlock the KG M40 Assault Rifle in Warzone & Vanguard

The KG M40 Assault Rifle is unlocked directly through the Warzone Pacific & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass.

Two of the four new weapons are set to feature in the latest 100-tier Battle Pass, with the KG M40 among them. Rest assured, however, this gun will be unlocked through one of the many free tiers.

There’s no telling just yet which tier the KG M40 will be tied to. Though weapon unlocks tend to stick in the same spots with each new Battle Pass. Based on the Season 1 layout, we expect the KG M40 to fall at either Tier 15 or Tier 31.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated right here as soon as further Battle Pass details emerge.

Once you’ve reached the required tier in the Season 2 Battle Pass, the KG M40 will be yours to wield across both titles. Whether you’re hopping into multiplayer lobbies or tearing through Caldera, weapon level progress will also carry over.

There’s plenty more on the way to shake things up in the next major patch as well. So before dropping in, be sure to brush up on everything coming to both Warzone and Vanguard in the Season 2 update.