Everything coming in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: New killstreak, Specialist Perk Package, Weapon Trade Station

Season 3 Reloaded is just around the corner for Warzone, and it’s bringing with it a handful of new changes, as well as the return of some popular mechanics.

The mid-season Reloaded update to Warzone’s Season 3 is continuing to take advantage of the Rebirth Island hype.

It looks to give the game another bump of hype through new events that can occur during a match and new gear/equipment to help dominate the battlefield in new ways.

With Rebirth Island still sitting strong in the fanbase, Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is looking to take it even further to make help the rest of the season go out with a bang.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: New field upgrade, event, and features

Activision

Season 3 Reloaded is mixing things up for players in each match, offering some random occurrences and new equipment that can help dominate the competition.

Heavy Armor Public Event

Players will be able to immediately get their defenses bolstered with this new event that can occur at Infil. When it occurs, the max number of plates that can be equipped will be raised, so that the total number of Health Points will go from 150 to 200.

The extra armor slot will be applied to all types of vests (standard 3-plate, Communications Vest, Medic Vest, Stealth Vest, or Tempered Plate Carrier). For every vest, but the Tempered Plate Carrier, each plate will be 50 Health for a total of four plates, with the Tempered Plate Carrier being three plates of 66.7 Health.

Utility Box Field Upgrade

This new Field Upgrade is going to combine both the Ammo and Armor Boxes, allowing people to resupply their weapons, lethal, tactical, and more, all in one place.

It can be found at Buy Stations or to be picked up off the ground.

Changing time of day

Rebirth Island will now see several different types of weather and time of day during a match. There is no information about what these different types of weather will be, or how often they will occur.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Return of the Weapon Trade Station

Activision

The Weapon Trade Station is making a return to Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded, offering players a location to gain some extra loot at the cost of rarity. People can use the Weapon Trade Station to trade in their weapon for another one of lower rarity, and some more loot. Rariry is determined by the amount of attachments on the weapon.

The possible rewards for using the Weapon Trade Station are ammo, cash, and equipment, including Lethals, Tacticals, Field Upgrades, Gas Masks, and Killstreaks. This can include the new Specialist Perk Package.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Become dominant with the Specialist Perk Package

This rare package cannot be found across the map, and when picked up, it will give you access to every available Perk in the game. These Perks are as follows:

Perk Slots 1 and 2: Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm

Battle Hardened, Double Time, E.O.D., Focus, Irradiated, Mechanic, Mountaineer, Scavenger, Shrapnel, Sleight of Hand, Spotter, Strong Arm Perk Slot 3: Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker

Cold-Blooded, Escapist, Payout, Primed, Quick Fix, Resupply, Stalker, Survivor, Tempered, Tracker Perk Slot 4: Birdseye, Combat Scout, Flex, Ghost, High Alert, Resolute, Shrouded

Due to how powerful this can be, it is going to be incredibly rare to find, but will be a game-changer when used.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: See the future with the Foresight Killstreak

Use your intuition to know what’s coming before it even happens, with the Foresight Killstreak that will allow you to see all the gas circle locations for the match. Using this will allow you to never be caught off guard by the gas and stay in the safe zone at all times.

There are some more surprises for Warzone planned as well, with the Urzikstan Bunkers having something going on in them. What that is, however, is up to the players to discover on their own.

For now, though, that’s all that is coming to Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded, and once more information is available or more surprises are found, this will be updated to reflect that.