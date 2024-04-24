GamingCall of Duty

CoD needs to embrace its absurd skins to be taken seriously

Shane Black
CoD Codasaurus bundleActivision

Despite the fan frustration with the series becoming less of a mil-sim, CoD needs to embrace its absurdity to be the king once again.

CoD is certainly still one of the most popular series in gaming, and that isn’t going to change. But it has also seen its reputation take a hit.

With a new title every year, it’s difficult to innovate and keep things fresh, which is exactly what has happened to the series over the past decade.

However, if CoD wants to climb back to the top again, it needs to keep embracing the absurdity in its skins, modes, and events to make up for that lack of innovation.

Many players are upset with this fact, saying that the series needs to return to its mil-sim roots, where realistic gameplay and skins were supreme since, in the past few entries, CoD has seen a plethora of ridiculous content come to the game. From giving players the chance to use Kong’s B.E.A.S.T. Glove to Snoop Dogg dancing his way to an execution, the game is having fun.

Sure, the games have absolutely taken on a different feel than they did back when Call of Duty 4 was released. It isn’t the same game, and that’s good.

It has always been an arcadey series, with twitch controls and fast-paced gameplay being what the people want. This doesn’t line up with the realism of a mil-sim at all. When Modern Warfare 2 tried to do that by slowing things down, the player base was not happy.

Releasing a mil-sim every year would be incredibly stale, as there is only so much you can do within the restrictions of reality. The games would be boxing themselves in and would grow stagnant, really fast.

But embracing absurdity, relishing in the ridiculous, and celebrating the crazy is when the current iteration of CoD is at its best.

Trying to implement realistic gameplay with everything else feels like it’s lacking focus and like the devs don’t quite know what the identity of the game should be.

CoD should be a game where players are flying around the map, sliding and diving around the corners to pull off an absurd shot with akimbo pistols, and, truly, that kind of gameplay shines when it’s done by Spawn or Paul Atreides.

The moment-to-moment gameplay is ridiculous, and the rest of the game should reflect that.

Even on a subconscious level, getting dominated by a player using a broken weapon is a lot more digestible when they’re a dinosaur. There’s just something about these “so stupid, they’re beautiful” skins that make the game feel less toxic.

If CoD can stop taking itself seriously, then the community can follow, leading to the franchise having a resurgence, of sorts. If the games can make fun a focal point, then they can only profit from it. Weirdly, it needs to be ridiculous to be taken seriously.

Related Topics

Modern Warfare 3Warzone

About The Author

Shane Black

Shane is a Games Writer here with Dexerto, with a focus on first-person shooters, sports games, and just about anything else you can think of. He's worked with other sites like IGN, Dualshockers, and Gamepur, and possesses a huge passion for gaming.

keep reading
Warzone Season 3 Reloaded characters in front of explosion
Call of Duty
Everything coming in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: New killstreak, Specialist Perk Package, Weapon Trade Station
Shane Black
MW3 S3 Reloaded artwork
Call of Duty
Everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded: new maps, BAL-27 returns, Zombies schematics
John Esposito
Green and Yellow Striker 9 skin in Warzone
Call of Duty
“Overbuffed” MW3 SMG dominates with rapid TTK in Warzone
Connor Bennett
Warzone gameplay
Call of Duty
How to get Party Skin Bonus in Warzone & MW3: New XP boost explained
Brad Norton
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech