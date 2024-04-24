CoD needs to embrace its absurd skins to be taken seriously

Despite the fan frustration with the series becoming less of a mil-sim, CoD needs to embrace its absurdity to be the king once again.

CoD is certainly still one of the most popular series in gaming, and that isn’t going to change. But it has also seen its reputation take a hit.

With a new title every year, it’s difficult to innovate and keep things fresh, which is exactly what has happened to the series over the past decade.

However, if CoD wants to climb back to the top again, it needs to keep embracing the absurdity in its skins, modes, and events to make up for that lack of innovation.

Many players are upset with this fact, saying that the series needs to return to its mil-sim roots, where realistic gameplay and skins were supreme since, in the past few entries, CoD has seen a plethora of ridiculous content come to the game. From giving players the chance to use Kong’s B.E.A.S.T. Glove to Snoop Dogg dancing his way to an execution, the game is having fun.

Sure, the games have absolutely taken on a different feel than they did back when Call of Duty 4 was released. It isn’t the same game, and that’s good.

It has always been an arcadey series, with twitch controls and fast-paced gameplay being what the people want. This doesn’t line up with the realism of a mil-sim at all. When Modern Warfare 2 tried to do that by slowing things down, the player base was not happy.

Releasing a mil-sim every year would be incredibly stale, as there is only so much you can do within the restrictions of reality. The games would be boxing themselves in and would grow stagnant, really fast.

But embracing absurdity, relishing in the ridiculous, and celebrating the crazy is when the current iteration of CoD is at its best.

Trying to implement realistic gameplay with everything else feels like it’s lacking focus and like the devs don’t quite know what the identity of the game should be.

CoD should be a game where players are flying around the map, sliding and diving around the corners to pull off an absurd shot with akimbo pistols, and, truly, that kind of gameplay shines when it’s done by Spawn or Paul Atreides.

The moment-to-moment gameplay is ridiculous, and the rest of the game should reflect that.

Even on a subconscious level, getting dominated by a player using a broken weapon is a lot more digestible when they’re a dinosaur. There’s just something about these “so stupid, they’re beautiful” skins that make the game feel less toxic.

If CoD can stop taking itself seriously, then the community can follow, leading to the franchise having a resurgence, of sorts. If the games can make fun a focal point, then they can only profit from it. Weirdly, it needs to be ridiculous to be taken seriously.