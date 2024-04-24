Everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 Reloaded: new maps, BAL-27 returns, Zombies schematics

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded is right around the corner, with new content for multiplayer and Zombies players to feast on.

Season 3 feels like it just started, yet after four weeks, we have finally arrived at the midseason checkpoint.

As is the standard, Season 3 Reloaded is headed to MW3, bringing new maps, modes, and much more to hold players over for the remaining few weeks of the season.

Without further ado, let’s get right into what MW3 Season 3 Reloaded is serving.

MW3’s Season 3 Reloaded goes live on May 1, 2024, at 9 AM PT | 12 PM ET. Once the update hits, you’ll need to restart your game, and then you can hop in to experience all the new content coming with the midseason update.

Two multiplayer maps join MW3’s multiplayer map pool

As mentioned, two new maps join MW3’s multiplayer experience — Checkpoint and Grime. The former is a section of Rebirth Island repurposed for multiplayer, while the latter is a new map that sees players battle it out in a London Canal.

You can see images of them and their official descriptions below:

Checkpoint

Activision

With Rebirth Island out in the wild, there’s a good chance that you’ve already engaged in combat in this area based on the island’s eastern Stronghold POI. Checkpoint keeps the fight focused in and around the main buildings of the military comms outpost in a modified version of the map where the upper walkways and control tower are sealed off, emphasizing combat on the ground. Battle within the armory and garage or take on foes in the forward construction site and rear roundabout.

Grime

Activision

Navigate an abandoned corner of London as you weave through Grime’s dockside district, a graffiti-laden hub featuring the remnants of the once lively SKN Comms building beside the Captain’s Dog pub and the now-defunct boat house. Swim through the murky waters of the canal and battle along the docks. Surviving this derelict urban location will require smart use of the map’s chokepoints and a penchant for dirty tactics.

Two new modes join MW3’s experience

Activision

Just as two new maps join, two new modes also join MW3’s multiplayer experience. Players can look forward to Minefield and Escort. The former will see mines drop when players are killed, while the latter is a smaller-scale version of Warzone’s Payload mode.

Again, you can read their official descriptions below:

Minefield

Watch your step in the new Minefield game mode, adding an explosive new dynamic to a variety of Multiplayer modes. In this variant, players still adhere to each mode’s basic ruleset with an important caveat: Eliminated Operators drop a Proximity Mine where they fall. The mine cannot be picked up and is deadly to the fallen Operator’s team, setting up the potential for some truly explosive combos. As the eliminations start racking up, the action grows more intense, challenging players to watch their step while pursuing the next target.

Escort

In Escort, teams take turns escorting a MAW through the environment with the goal of hacking three points across the map. The MAW only moves forward if an attacking Operator is nearby and will move in reverse if a defending Operator closes the distance. Matches take place over two rounds, giving each team a turn on attack and defense. The team who hacks the most points or who hacks all three points in the shortest amount of time wins the match.

Arcade playlist debuts and Vortex returns

Activision

Two playlists debut with Season 3 Reloaded — Arcade and Vortex.

Arcade

Boost your powers exponentially with the mid-season Arcade playlist, supporting a variety of maps and modes featuring powerups and special weapon pickups. Powerups: Eliminated enemies will drop a powerup where they fall, granting one of two temporary abilities on pickup: unlimited ammo or unlimited grenades. Let loose on your foes without mundane concerns like ammo supply and grenade count. Weapon Pickups: Bring the pain with special weapon pickups scattered throughout the environment, immediately noticeable by their glowing effects and floating animation. These empowered weapons include the Punch Knife with a dramatically increased lunge distance, the MORS Sniper Rifle and Riveter Shotgun loaded with explosive projectile rounds, and a Minigun that provides a constant Battle Rage effect for improved health regeneration, resistance to Tactical Equipment, and a constant refresh on your Tactical Sprint.

Vortex

Redeploy to the otherworldly Vortex Playlist, which goes live again for a limited time in the mid-season. Return, if you dare, to the infected environments of Airborne, Satan’s Quarry, Skidgrow, Sporeyard, and Tetanus. Keep cool and focus on the objective in the Vortex Mosh Pit or risk losing your sanity to these twisted map variants.

New tactical and Field Upgrade

MW3 Season 3 Reloaded’s update will see the equipment and Field Upgrade categories boosted with two additions — the EMD Mine and the Enhanced Vision Googles (EVG).

EMD Mine (Tactical) : Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed.

: Proximity-triggered mine that sticks to surfaces. Once triggered, the mine shoots out tracker devices that reveal the enemy location and direction until removed. Enhanced Vision Googles (EVG): Toggle between normal vision and enhanced vision with integrated target highlighting. Has limited battery.

BAL-27 Assault Rifle returns

Activision

The BAL-27 will finally be achievable with Season 3 Reloaded, via a new Sector in the Season 3 Battle Pass. The assault rifle is a returning favorite from one of Sledgehammer Games’ previous works, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Modern Warfare Zombies overview

Activision

With Zombies, three major additions — new schematics, a new Warlord, and a new story mission — join via Season 3 Reloaded.

Firstly, the new schematics are as follows:

Dead Wire Detonators: Electrify your blasts for massive damage using the Dead Wire Detonators, adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod effect to all of your explosive armaments, including Lethals and Launchers. This is sure to come in handy when facing off against the Dark Aether Rift’s new Disciple variant.

Electrify your blasts for massive damage using the Dead Wire Detonators, adding the Dead Wire Ammo Mod effect to all of your explosive armaments, including Lethals and Launchers. This is sure to come in handy when facing off against the Dark Aether Rift’s new Disciple variant. Golden Mask Filter: Forget the constant search for a functioning gas mask when approaching strongholds and other areas where gas threatens to suffocate incoming Operators. Attaching the Golden Mask Filter to a gas mask causes its charge to self-regenerate over time. The mask can still break if its charge is fully used up in one go, though the filter will be reapplied to the next one you find.

Forget the constant search for a functioning gas mask when approaching strongholds and other areas where gas threatens to suffocate incoming Operators. Attaching the Golden Mask Filter to a gas mask causes its charge to self-regenerate over time. The mask can still break if its charge is fully used up in one go, though the filter will be reapplied to the next one you find. Sergeant’s Beret: With the undead roaming around, you’ve got enough to worry about before taking Zakhaev’s Mercs into consideration. Don the Sergeant’s Beret to trick the faction into thinking that you’re one of their own. As a bonus, you’ll gain a Merc Bodyguard who fearlessly follows you into the action.

The second addition is a Rainmaker, the new Warlord housed on Rahaa Island in the southeastern Urzikstan Exclusion Zone. Fighting Rainmaker will be tough with heavy RPG and mortar fire looking to punish any challengers. Breaching won’t be any easier, as traps aplenty will look to impair your trek.

Finally, the Dark Aether story continues. Dr. Jansen has fallen prey to a new anomaly that has struck the Exclusion Zone as the third Dark Aether Rift appears. Expect to face off against hordes aplenty, with plentiful rewards for those who brave the challenge.

Season 3 Reloaded commences May 1 at 9 AM PT | 12 PM ET. Be sure to stay up-to-date with our COD coverage so you don’t miss a beat.