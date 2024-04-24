GamingCall of Duty

“Overbuffed” MW3 SMG dominates with rapid TTK in Warzone

Connor Bennett
Green and Yellow Striker 9 skin in WarzoneActivision

There is an SMG that has been “overbuffed” in Warzone that can absolutely dominate with a rapid TTK, and it’s something everyone has used. 

Over the last few years, Warzone has had its fair share of overpowered and broken guns. The DMR era is something that some players still haven’t gotten over, and some still cower in fear when the Mac-10 Gallantry blueprint is mentioned. 

While things haven’t been that bad in Modern Warfare 3’s integration, there have still been a few over-the-top powerful weapons in the battle royale. 

These typically come after a round of weapon balancing and changes, which is the case for the Striker 9, as Warzone guru Metaphor highlighted it as being “overbuffed” in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3.

“There are situations where you’re still going to get burned by other SMGs,” the Warzone guru admitted, “but this thing is super consistent and you get a nice 50-round mag on there. 

“And, with a high fire rate, it’s ok if you miss a little bit because it just shoots so fast. This thing actually feels like a complete laser and is one of the best SMGs in the game right now. If you want a break from the HRM, I highly recommend it.”

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensator
  • Barrel: Striker Stubby Barrel
  • Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
  • Magazine: 50-round drum

The use of an optic is unique compared to other Striker builds, but Metaphor believes this makes the SMG much more “consistent” and “easy to use” compared to previous loadouts. 

It isn’t the only gun that has gotten some shine after recieving buffs, either. Warzone expert WhosImmortal also noted that the TR-76 Geist is flying high as well.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

keep reading
Warzone gameplay
Call of Duty
How to get Party Skin Bonus in Warzone & MW3: New XP boost explained
Brad Norton
MW3 Season 3 Makarov and soldiers in helicopter
Call of Duty
MW3 & Warzone April 23 patch notes: Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation concluded, bug fixes, more
John Esposito
Warzone players pushing another squad in Ranked Play.
Gaming
Warzone streamers using sneaky method to get easy lobbies for high-kill games
John Esposito
The TR-76 Geist assault rifle introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6.
Call of Duty
Popular MW2 AR has “insane” TTK in Warzone after buffs
Connor Bennett

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.