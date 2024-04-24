“Overbuffed” MW3 SMG dominates with rapid TTK in Warzone

There is an SMG that has been “overbuffed” in Warzone that can absolutely dominate with a rapid TTK, and it’s something everyone has used.

Over the last few years, Warzone has had its fair share of overpowered and broken guns. The DMR era is something that some players still haven’t gotten over, and some still cower in fear when the Mac-10 Gallantry blueprint is mentioned.

While things haven’t been that bad in Modern Warfare 3’s integration, there have still been a few over-the-top powerful weapons in the battle royale.

These typically come after a round of weapon balancing and changes, which is the case for the Striker 9, as Warzone guru Metaphor highlighted it as being “overbuffed” in Season 3 of Modern Warfare 3.

Article continues after ad

“There are situations where you’re still going to get burned by other SMGs,” the Warzone guru admitted, “but this thing is super consistent and you get a nice 50-round mag on there.

Article continues after ad

“And, with a high fire rate, it’s ok if you miss a little bit because it just shoots so fast. This thing actually feels like a complete laser and is one of the best SMGs in the game right now. If you want a break from the HRM, I highly recommend it.”

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensator

: ZEHMN35 Compensator Barrel : Striker Stubby Barrel

: Striker Stubby Barrel Underbarrel : FTAC MSP-98 Handstop

: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop Optic : JAK Glassless Optic

: JAK Glassless Optic Magazine: 50-round drum

The use of an optic is unique compared to other Striker builds, but Metaphor believes this makes the SMG much more “consistent” and “easy to use” compared to previous loadouts.

Article continues after ad

It isn’t the only gun that has gotten some shine after recieving buffs, either. Warzone expert WhosImmortal also noted that the TR-76 Geist is flying high as well.