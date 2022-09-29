Best Lienna 57 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG that’s highly accurate and you’ll need a meta loadout in Season 5 Reloaded to maximize its damage.

Season 5 Reloaded is finally here in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven’s final significant update for the title.

While the devs are now shifting their focus to Warzone 2, the latest content drop hasn’t disappointed with the new BP50 AR and a huge amount of weapon buffs & nerfs.

The BP50 wasn’t the only new weapon though, with the Lienna 57 set to be added to Vanguard and Warzone very shortly.

While the Lienna 57 isn’t available to unlock in Warzone just yet, it will be soon, so it’s key that you know how to kit out the gun when it finally arrives.

Contents

Best Lienna 57 Warzone loadout

Treyarch/Activision The Lienna 57 was added with the Season 5 Reloaded update.

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: FREI 432 Shrouded

FREI 432 Shrouded Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Baumann 88 Padded

Baumann 88 Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 5.6mm 36 Round Mags

5.6mm 36 Round Mags Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: Fully Loaded

Unlike a lot LMGs, the compact frame of the Lienna 57 means it functions more like an AR, and that’s exactly why you’ll want to run the Recoil Booster and FREI 432 Shrouded. These attachments boost the weapon’s fire and reduce its recoil, making it easy to land shots when paired with the Slate Reflector.

Next, you’ll want to utilize the Baumann 88 Padded, M1941 Hand Stop, Fabric Grip, to maximize the stability of the gun and increase its already accurate gunfire to a new level.

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Subsonic so you stay off enemy radars, as well as the 5.6mm 36 Round Mags to boost the gun’s overall damage output.

Finally, it’s key you round off the loadout with the Tight Grip perk for improved recoil control, allowing you to land more shots in high-pressure situations, and of course, Fully Loaded so you’re always topped up with ammo.

Best Lienna 57 Warzone class

Treyarch/Activision The Lienna 57 is a compact LMG that thrives at medium range.

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our loadout runs the meta choices with EOD protecting you from explosive blasts, and Amped increasing your weapon swap speeds to either switch to another fully loaded weapon.

Of course, as the loadout above is catered to close to medium-range gunfights, Overkill will allow you to run a second primary weapon.

We recommend either the Cooper Carbine or HDR if you’d prefer a sniper rifle, as both options dispatch enemies from a distance with ease.

How to unlock the Lienna 57 in Warzone

Unfortunately, the Lienna 57 isn’t available to unlock in Warzone and Vanguard just yet, with Raven revealing that it will be coming later in the season.

However, as Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare II are so close to release, it’s likely we can expect the LMG to be available very soon.

Alternative to Lienna 57 Warzone loadout

Activision/Treyarch The UGM 8 first arrived in Season 4.

In the meantime, if you want a powerful LMG to use in Warzone right now, nothing matches the damage of the UGM-8.

This deadly gun has dominated the LMG category for months, and if you’re looking for a top-tier build to take over your matches, be sure to check out our loadout guide for the weapon.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.

For even more content, we have more guides for you below:

Best warzone settings to increase FPS on PC| Most popular Warzone weapons | Best Sniper Rifles | All Warzone bunker codes | MAC-10 loadout | Best Warzone loadouts | Top 20 highest-earning players