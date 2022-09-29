Best BP50 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

The BP50 is a bullpup assault rifle with a devastating fire rate and you’ll need a top-tier loadout in Season 5 Reloaded to maximize its power.

Season 5 Reloaded has arrived in Warzone and it marks the end of an era as Raven Software’s final major update for the title.

Despite this, the devs certainly haven’t held back when it comes to new features, adding the Lienna 57 LMG, buffing the Scavenger perk, and introducing a range of weapon balance adjustments.

However, it’s the brand new BP50 AR that’s getting the most attention from the community.

This bullpup assault rifle has a lethal fire rate and an impressive TTK, making it perfect for aggressive players. Of course, if you want to maximize the BP50’s power, you’ll need a meta loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Best BP50 Warzone loadout

Treyarch/Activision The BP50 is a fully automatic bullpup assault rifle.

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Maes 538mm Kort

Maes 538mm Kort Laser: Charlier CR Laser

Charlier CR Laser Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Maes Skeletal

Maes Skeletal Magazine: .30 Russian Short 50 Round Drums

.30 Russian Short 50 Round Drums Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: Fully Loaded

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Recoil Booster muzzle and the Maes 538mm Kort barrel to significantly increase the gun’s already potent fire rate and boost its ADS speed for close-quarter skirmishes.

Unlike a lot of ARs, the BP50 doesn’t thrive in long-distance gunfights, instead, it’s best used aggressively at close to medium range. As a result, it’s key you utilize the Maes Skeletal, Charlier CR Laser, and Taped Grip as these improve your sprint to fire time, strafe speed, and aiming stability.

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Subsonic so you stay off enemy radars, as well as the .30 Russian Short 50 Round Drums so you can take multiple opponents without having to reload. On top of that, the Slate Reflector is the perfect optic for landing all your shots on target at close to medium range.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Tight Grip perk for improved recoil control, allowing you to land more shots in high-pressure situations, and of course, Fully Loaded so you’re always topped up with ammo.

Best BP50 Warzone class

Treyarch/Activision Season 5 Reloaded is Warzone’s final major update.

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our loadout runs the meta choices with EOD shielding you from explosive blasts, and Amped improving your weapon swap speeds to either switch to another fully loaded weapon or top up your primary weapon.

As the BP50 is a menace at close to medium range, you’ll need a secondary that’s capable of dealing with opponents from a distance.

This is where the Overkill perk comes into play, and we suggest running either a long-range AR like the Automaton or a meta sniper like the 3-Line Rifle.

Finally, finish off the class with a Grenade to push enemies out of cover, and a Stim to give you a boost of health in the middle of a feisty skirmish.

How to unlock the BP50 in Warzone

Unlocking the BP50 in Vanguard and Warzone is relatively easy and it shouldn’t take players long to complete the challenge.

To unlock the new weapon, players need to get 15 ADS Kills with an Acog Optic Equipped on an AR.

So, jump into a few Warzone matches or hop onto Vanguard, and you should have the gun in no time.

Alternative to BP50 Warzone loadout

Activision The Cooper Carbine is one of the most popular ARs in Warzone.

If the BP50 doesn’t fit your playstyle and you’re looking for a weapon that’s top-tier in the current meta, it could be worth testing out the Cooper Carbine.

This deadly AR is unmatched at long-range and is relatively easy to control, making it simple to laser beam targets down from a distance.

So, if the BP50 isn’t the right weapon for you, consider checking our dedicated Cooper Carbine loadout guide.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.

