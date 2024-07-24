Best STG44 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks, more

The STG has been a part of the Call of Duty franchise since the original series entry in 2003, and Activision brought back the iconic AR for another run in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

Before MW3, the STG44 last appeared in CoD Vanguard in 2021. Every Call of Duty League pro used the STG44 as the leading AR that season, and it’s easy to see why.

The hard-hitting weapon shreds through enemies in medium to long-range engagements, and that same devastating profile transitions seamlessly to Warzone. The STG44 is up against stiff competition in Season 5 for being the best long-range meta weapon, but the AR certainly makes a case.

Best STG44 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Casus Break

Casus Break Barrel: Heinrichter C70 Long Barrel

Heinrichter C70 Long Barrel Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Stock: DR79 Combo Stock

DR79 Combo Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Using data provided by sym.gg, we compared the STG44’s time-to-kill speed to the SVA 545, MTZ-556, Holger 26, and other long-meta options. The STG44 kills significantly faster than other meta weapons up to 35 meters, but a harsh damage drop-off after makes this weapon perfect for medium-range gunfights.

With that in mind, our loadout plays to the STG44’s strengths by improving accuracy and firepower. The Casus Break and DR79 Combo Stock imrpove recoil and gun kick control, at the small cost of mobility.

Meanwhile, the Heinrichter C70 Long Barrel improves damage range and bullet velocity by 28%. Players can opt to use the Ferngewher 792 Barrel instead, as it also improves recoil control, but the range benefits won’t be as good.

Next, the Jak Glassless Optic provides the best sightline among all short—and medium-range scopes in Warzone and improves firing aim stability. Lastly, the 50-round drum is essential for taking on more than one enemy.

Best STG44 class: Perks and Equipment

Perk Package Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Perks come down to personal preference, but this is the best possible combination of options for season one. Movement is already improved in Warzone thanks to the MW3 mechanics, but Double Time takes things to the next level by enhancing the duration and refresh rate of Tac Sprint.

Sleight of Hand will come in handy when reloading a weapon fast in the heat of a gunfight, as the perk reduces reload times. Plates are always hard to come by, so Tempered reduces the full armor requirement from three plates to two. Finally, High Alert pings your screen when an enemy is looking at you, which removes the feeling of being helpless in your surroundings.

For your equipment, the two best options are the Frag Grenade and Smoke Grenade for a lethal combination of defense and offense.

How to unlock the STG44

To get the STG in MW3 and Warzone, you will have to unlock it through the Season Five Battle Pass. You will need to complete Sector Seven to obtain it.

You’ll need to finish Sectors One, Two, and Four before you can start working on the Seventh Sector to unlock the STG.

Best STG alternative in Warzone

Following its buffs in Season 5, the SVA 545 is more powerful than before, thanks to an improved max damage range of 36.83 meters, up from 31.75.

The MCW also received a much-needed buff in the recent update, increasing its lower torso modifier. It’s not a massive change, but the AR is in a good spot and worth considering.

If players need a weapon to pair with the STG or any of these alternatives, check out our guide on the best SMGs in Warzone.