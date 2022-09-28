All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone Pacific Season 5 Reloaded update

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is the game’s final major update and it’s set to have a huge impact on the weapon meta, focusing on adjusting underused guns.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is on the cusp of release and marks the end of an era as the battle royale’s final major update.

Despite this, the devs are not holding back when it comes to content, with the new BP50 AR and Lienna 57 LMG both arriving on September 28.

However, as always, the focus for a lot of players is on the weapon adjustments and balancing Raven has implemented before saying their goodbyes to the title.

Treyarch/Activision Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is set to arrive on September 28.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded buffs and nerfs

In their Warzone Season 5 Reloaded blog post discussing the weapon changes, Raven revealed that the update would be focusing on bringing a “whole new Ground Loot and Gulag loadout experience” as well as “one last round of adjustments for the most underused weapons”.

CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 28.62 meters up from 24.1 meters

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1

Assault Rifle Charlie (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.01

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5 Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2

Oden (MW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 3.5%

Upper Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.0

EX1 (VG)

Min Damage increased to 11, up from 10

ADS Spread decreased to 0.01, down from 0.2

PWN Beam Condenser Min Damage increased to 30, up from 28

Burst AC1-4 Damage increased to 24, up from 20

Low Temp Laser Recoil Control now increased by 1% Hip Fire Accuracy now increased by 1%

Charge Amp PV Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -1% ADS Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -5%



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Rate of Fire Time decreased to 0.068, up from 0.065

Perfetto 140mm Rapida Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 14%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil now increased by 18% Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -50%, down from -40%

.303 British 36 Round Mags Burst Fire Cooldown Bonus decreased to 6%, down from 10%

Hardscope Initial Recoil Control decreased when using Hardscope on the Itra Burst



EM2 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Min Damage increased to 36, up from 35

FFAR 1 (BOCW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4.25%

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.4, up from 1.25

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 300ms, down from 310ms

17.9” Ultralight ADS Movement Speed while firing now increased by 3.5%



Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.42, down from 1.55

.410 Ironhide (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 35, up from 30

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 24, up from 23

Min Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Buck and Slug Rounds Headshot Damage has been increased



Combat Shotgun (VG)

Rechamber Time decreased by 10%

Slug Rounds Max Damage increased to 120, up from 100 Mid Damage increased to 80, up from 75 Min Damage increased to 70, up from 60 Lower Extremity Damage Multiplier increased to 0.8, up from 0.7



Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 12

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 305ms, down from 320ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 295ms, down from 320ms

Movement Speed Scaler increased to 0.89, up from 0.87

21.4” Reinforced Heavy Barrel Damage Range increased to 18%, up from 11%



Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12

Min Pellet Damage increased to 13, up from 10

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5 down from 1.58

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.30, down from 1.3

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.29, down from 1.32

Imerito TA Skeletal ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 28%, down from 35%

9mm 60 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 55, down from 60

8mm 72 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 60



Bullfrog (BOCW)

Lower Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

Hand Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

RA 225 (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.7

Urban Rapid 11” Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 10%, down from 15% Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -10% Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -45%, down from -40%

7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38

.45 ACP 38 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38



H4 Blixen (VG)

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.01, down from 1.1

ISO (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

CX-9 (MW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.45

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

KSP 45 (BOCW)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, up from -20% Damage Range Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -20%



PPSh-41 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 18, down from 19

Upper Leg Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Hipfire accuracy decreased to 45%, down from 50%

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 71 Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20%, up from -25% Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5.5%, down from 6.6% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10%, down from 15% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 25% Hipfire accuracy decreased to 3%, down from 4%

Empress 140mm Rapid Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 8.5%, down from 10% Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 10%

Tight Grip The benefit that Tight Grip provides has been decreased



UGM-8 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

Headshot Damage multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.6

Neck Damage multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.3

Recoil Intensity increased

Bernard XL214 736mm Muzzle Velocity bonus decreased to 30%, down from 35%

Romuald 560mm Muzzle Velocity bonus increased to 15%, up from 10%

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Box Capacity decreased to 100, down from 125 Recoil Control decreased to 12.5% down from 15%



Crossbow (MW)

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.8, up from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.9, up from 1.5

M1 Garand (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 47, down from 48

Hardscope Initial Recoil Control decreased



Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW)

Bullet Dropoff decreased

Muzzle Velocity increased by 2.7%

Sniper Rifle Alpha (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 57.2 meters, up from 54.9 meters

Max Damage increased to 90up from 80

Min Damage increased to 75, up from 60

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.9, down from 1.95

Rytec AMR (MW)

Can now one-shot down to the head at all ranges.

Min Damage increased to 112, up from 96

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 2.7, up from 2.4

25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag Direct Hit Damage increased to 206, up from 176



Pellington 703 (BOCW)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 399ms , down from 421ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 433ms

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Bullet Dropoff increased

Fire Rate decreased to 111 RPM, down from 120 RPM

420mm Empress Muzzle Velocity decreased to 43%, down from 50% Visual Recoil increased

400mm Kovalevskaya Wrap ADS Time Penalty decreased to -2%, up from -5%

440mm Anastasia Custom Muzzle Velocity increased to 25%, up from 20% Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -50%, up from -100% Crouch Recoil Control decreased to 25%, down from 40% Prone Recoil Control decreased to 35%, down from 67%

13mm AM 7 Round Mags ADS Time Penalty increased to -5%, down from -4%

13mm AM 10 Round Mags ADS Time Penalty increased to -6%, down from -4.5%



Klauser (VG)

Wyvern 170mm 29L Damage Range increased to 40%, up from 20% Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -25% Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -5%, up from -10% Movement Speed Penalty decreased to -2.5, up from -4%

Fitzherbert 200mm BL Muzzle Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40% ADS Time Penalty decreased to- 6%, up from -12 Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -1.5% ADS Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -2%

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 12 Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -4%, down from -10%



JOKR (MW)