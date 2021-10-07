Far Cry 6 Amigos guide: How to unlock all pets & which is best?

Amigos are loyal animal companions in Far Cry 6, ranging from the adorable Chorizo to the deadly Oluso, and they all come with unique perks and abilities. Here’s how to unlock every single one of them.

Animal sidekicks are back in Far Cry 6 to help you take down Anton Castillo’s forces. These Amigos have perks to help you do everything from distracting your enemies to stealthy takedowns and even looting more money from dead bodies.

There are five Amigos you can unlock in the standard game (Guapo, Chorizo, Chicharron, Boom Boom, and Oluso) as well as two bonus Amigos (K-9000 and Champagne) that can be unlocked as DLC and as part of Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition.

Advertisement

Here’s how to unlock all of the Amigos released in Far Cry 6 so far, as well as details of their unique special abilities and which one we think is the best teammate to take into battle with you.

Contents

How to unlock Guapo the Crocodile

Guapo is a deadly crocodile, and he’s the first Amigo that gets unlocked in Far Cry 6. You’ll find him automatically during the ‘Juan of a Kind’ Operation, which is part of the game’s prologue so you can’t avoid doing it.

His main ability is Ancient Survivor, which allows him to passively recover health over time and self-revive after being defeated. This makes him one of the easiest Amigos to use, as you won’t have to pay too much attention to him.

Advertisement

Here are Guapo’s unlockable abilities in Far Cry 6:

Ability Description How to unlock Body Regulation Guapo will automatically regenerate health during combat Have Guapo revive himself 5 times Cornered Beast Guapo becomes more resistant to damage when his health is below 50% Have Guapo regenerate 3,000 Health in combat Reptile Metabolism Guapo’s auto-revive now restores 90% of his health Have Guapo eliminate 50 targets

How to unlock Chorizo the Sausage Dog

Players can unlock Chorizo as a reward for the ‘Who’s A Good Boy?’ Yaran Story. You can begin this optional sidequest in the Montero Farm of the Madrugada region once you’ve finished the ‘Meet the Monteros’ Operation.

Read More: Far Cry 6 review

Chorizo may be an adorable sausage dog, but don’t let that fool you, as he’s a great asset in battle. With the Attention-Seeker ability, he’ll distract enemies with his cuteness while you sneak around them or go in for the kill.

Here are Chorizo’s unlockable abilities in Far Cry 6:

Advertisement

Ability Description How to unlock Bloodhound Chorizo will tag nearby resources with his sense of smell Have Chorizo distract 10 enemies Yes, You Can Chorizo will regenerate some health when you pet him Have Chorizo tag 36 loot containers Keen Senses Chorizo will occasionally dig some resources from the ground Use Chorizo’s healing ability 50 times

How to unlock Chicharrón the Rooster

When you’re not busy using Roosters in Cockfights, you can actually have one as your Amigo. Chicharrón is unlocked as part of the ‘Man’s Best Enemy’ Yaran Story, which begins when you read the Yaran Story note in Patriotas Peak camp.

Don’t let his size fool you, as Chicharrón is an intimidating little fella with a “lust for battle” that simply can’t be satiated. His main ability, Angry Bird, allows him to fling himself at enemies from a distance and attack them.

Here are Chicharrón’s unlockable abilities in Far Cry 6:

Ability Description How to unlock Roid Rage Chicharrón attacks faster and deals double damage when his health is below 70% Have Chicharrón kill 12 enemies Angrier Bird Chicharrón’s Angry Bird attack can knock enemies to the ground Kill 24 enemies while Chicharrón is in Roid Rage Chicken Feet During Roid Rage, Chicharrón is more likely to dodge enemy attacks Knock 50 enemies down with the Angrier Bird attack

How to unlock Boom Boom the Dog

Boom Boom is a big dog that can be unlocked as a reward for completing the ‘Boom or Bust’ Yaran Story. He can be found locked inside a blue shipping container west of Feroza town in the Valle De Oro region.

Advertisement

As well as being a fierce attacker, Boom Boom’s main ability Fetch, Boy will allow him to retrieve resources from the bodies of dead enemies, making him a great Amigo to have when you’re running low on certain items.

Here are Boom Boom’s unlockable abilities in Far Cry 6:

Ability Description How to unlock Pointer Boom Boom will mark the locations of enemy troops and animals Have Boom Boom loot 10 dead bodies Expert Tracker Boom Boom can tag targets from further away Have Boom Boom tag 24 animals Thick Coat Boom Boom can withstand more damage from enemies Have Boom Boom tag 50 enemies

How to unlock Oluso the Panther

The panther Oluso can be unlocked by completing the ‘Triada Blessings’ Yaran Story. To do this, you’ll need to complete three treasure hunts: Ída’s Triada Relic, Okú’s Triada Relic, and Mimo Abosi’s Triada Relic.

Read More: How to get money fast in Far Cry 6

Oluso is a sneaky attacker, making him one of the best Amigos to have on your team for missions that require stealth. His main ability, Shadow Striker, allows him to slay enemies quickly and silently from the shadows.

Advertisement

Here are Oluso’s unlockable abilities in Far Cry 6:

Ability Description How to unlock Mimo Abosi’s Luck Oluso will have more success when stealthily taking down enemies Have Oluso kill 12 enemies in restricted areas Rage of Ída Successful Oluso takedowns will cause nearby enemies to flee Have Oluso kill 24 enemies with takedowns Mist of Oku Oluso is surrounded by smoke when below 50% health, making him immune to damage and more difficult to spot Have Oluso inflict Fear onto 50 enemies

How to unlock K-9000 the Metal Dog

Unlike the previous Amigos in this guide, which require you to complete missions to get them, K-9000 can only be unlocked if you have the Blood Dragon Pack, which is part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass.

This metal dog has the main ability Iron Skin, which grants him immunity to fire and poison, and reduces the amount of damage taken from enemy bullets. As a result, he’s one of the sturdiest Amigos in the game.

Here are K-9000’s unlockable abilities in Far Cry 6:

Ability Description How to unlock Enhance K-9000 can tag Turrets, Security Cameras, Tripwires, and Alarms Have K-9000 take 100 damage from enemies Enhance!!! Attacks against enemies tagged by K-9000 do more damage Have K-9000 tag 24 security systems Termination Protocol K-9000 will self-destruct when he takes fatal damage Have K-9000 destroy 50 tagged enemies

How to unlock Champagne

Like K-9000, you can’t unlock Champagne by completing quests. The only way to get Champagne is to own the VICE Pack DLC, which is available if you purchase Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition.

Champagne’s main ability is Status Symbol, which allows her to collect more money from the bodies of dead enemies. This is a great ability if you’re saving up to buy something special, and she’s a solid fighter, too.

Here are Champagne’s unlockable abilities in Far Cry 6:

Ability Description How to unlock Greed is Good Champagne will succeed more often at enemy takedowns when you have more money in the bank Have Champagne kill 12 enemies Predatory Instinct Champagne will loot enemies after killing them with a silent takedown Have Champagne kill 24 enemies using a takedown Sonic Snarl When Champagne takes damage, she might unleash a mighty roar to knock down nearby enemies Have Champagne loot 1,000 Yaran Pesos from dead enemies

Which Amigo is best in Far Cry 6?

With seven Amigos on offer, you might be wondering which animal is best to have by your side. We think Oluso is the best, as his stealthy abilities will stop him from alerting enemies to your presence and help you progress through dangerous situations.

As each Amigo has its own unique abilities, it’s definitely worth switching them up depending on your current needs. If you’re stocking up on money, for example, choose Champagne. If you need more resources, go with Chorizo.

Read More: Best weapons in Far Cry 6

You might find that Amigos just aren’t your style: They can alert enemies to your presence when you’re trying to be sneaky and tend to get eliminated quickly in heated battles anyway. If this is the case, simply leave them behind.

That’s everything you need to know about Amigos! For more tips and guides like this one, as well as the latest updates, check out our Far Cry 6 main page.