One of your most trusty companions in the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI is Torgal the dog, but the important question many players want to know is can you pet him in the game? We’ve got the answers in our handy hub.

The long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI has almost arrived and there are a lot of franchise firsts in the upcoming title including a full action-based combat system, and the exclusion of a party system in favor of one controllable protagonist, Clive Rosfield.

Thankfully, Clive will still be accompanied by companions on his journey throughout Valisthea, and the most trusty of them all is Torgal the dog. When he’s by your side in the game, Torgal will assist you in combat by either acting on his own or taking direct commands from Clive, but will players also be able to pet him to show their appreciation to their furry friend?

Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can pet the dog in Final Fantasy XVI.

Can you pet the dog in Final Fantasy XVI?

Yes, you can indeed pet the dog in Final Fantasy XVI. In fact, there’s a dedicated feature for just that! You can check out an example of Clive showing his beloved canine some appreciation in the clip shared by the game’s official Twitter account below.

As well as being able to pet Torgal, players can give him treats as well. Torgal will not only assist Clive in battle but he can also be your guide whether you’re exploring the game’s larger areas or simply finding your next objective. With the simple press of a button, Torgal will show you exactly where you need to go – what a good boy he is!

Who is Torgal in Final Fantasy XVI?

Square Enix You can indeed pet the dog in Final Fantasy XVI.

If you want to know a bit more about Torgal ahead of the game’s release, we’ve got you covered. The dog’s official description on Final Fantasy XVI’s website states that he is:

“Another outcast from the Northern Territories taken in by House Rosfield, Torgal was found alone in a snowfield during one of Archduke Elwin’s expeditions to the freezing north, and gifted to his sons upon his return. After somehow surviving the disaster that nearly ended the Rosfield line, he was reunited with Clive over a decade later, and now serves his master with the same fierce loyalty he did when he was but a pup.”

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether or not you can pet the dog in Final Fantasy XVI! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

