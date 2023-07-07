Baldur’s Gate 3 devs give character creation deep dive ahead of full release

In a recent livestream, developer Larian Studios detailed some of the big changes coming to Baldur’s Gate 3’s character creator with the full release, including the new Dragonborn race.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is shaping up to be an absolutely massive RPG, and players should expect the journey to last anywhere between 75 to 100 hours in total.

However, before players can embark on their adventure in Baldur’s Gate 3 they will need to create the character they will embody and control before they set out.

Though players were able to try out the game’s robust character creator during the Early Access period, Larian Studios has detailed the full character creator features ahead of the release, which includes new races and much more.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives deep dive into character creator

Larian gave fans a deep dive into the game’s character creator during the Panel from Hell Release Showcase live stream, which spanned four hours and showed off a ton of new footage.

One of the first features the team discussed was the character creator. The full character creator will feature 11 races to choose from, including the new Half-Orc and Dragonborn races not present in the Early Access period.

Players will first choose the race they want to embody, and will then customize their appearance. Fans can choose facial structure, features, skin tone, body type, and much more when creating their character.

Additionally, players will be able to choose what pronouns fit their character, which will be implemented and adapted in dialogue throughout the rest of the game.

Players can also choose from 12 unique classes and 46 sub-classes, with each class usually having at least three sub-classes to specialize in. However, some classes such as Cleric and Wizard will have up to eight sub-classes to explore.

The full video segment goes into more detail about what players can expect, but it’s clear Baldur’s Gate 3’s final character creator will be full to the brim with customization options for those looking to play their ideal fantasy character.