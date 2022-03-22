Can you pet dogs & cats in Ghostwire Tokyo? Secret collectibles, Meika rewards

The city streets of Ghostwire Tokyo may be filled with ghoulish ghosts and evil spirits, but can you ease your fears by petting the game’s dogs and cats whilst simultaneously scoring some sweet rewards.

As the name suggests, Ghostwire Tokyo is home to a lot of paranormal activity. In fact, the city’s population has seemingly vanished, leaving behind vengeful spirits and ghostly apparitions.

While Tokyo’s streets may be devoid of human life, this mass disappearance has led to an influx of dogs and cats roaming the streets. However, just like many recent open-world games, players looking to delve into the game will be wondering if they can pet the local animals.

So, whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, here’s how to pet dogs and cats in Ghostwire Tokyo and the rewards it’ll net you.

Can you pet dogs & cats in Ghostwire Tokyo?

Yes, you can pet the dogs and cats in Ghostwire Tokyo. Akito, the game’s main protagonist can use his supernatural powers to interact with the cats and dogs that wander through the spooky metropolis.

Not only is petting these friendly animals a great way to bring comfort to the otherwise creepy environments, but they can also reward players with Meika (the game’s currency) and unique collectibles.

How to pet dogs & cats in Ghostwire Tokyo?

Learning how to pet dogs and cats in Ghostwire is incredibly simple and something every player should do, especially for those that enjoy claiming some extra rewards.

In order to interact with the game’s feline and canine friends, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Walk up to a dog or cat. Activate Akito’s Spectral Vision (Tab, X, Square). Pet the dog or cat with Left Trigger or Right Click. Press X, Square, Tab after using Spectral Vision to feed the dog or cat.

You’ll be able to feed your newfound friends if you have the appropriate food item in your inventory. As we stated earlier, feeding Ghostwire Tokyo’s dogs and cats is a great way to earn some extra Meika – the game’s main form of currency.

Some animals will even lead you to hidden collectibles, so this is particularly useful if you wish to collect lots of money and locate every hidden item.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about petting cats and dogs in Ghostwire Tokyo.