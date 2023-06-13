Diablo 4 lets players pet dogs but there’s a catch

Despite what many may think, Diablo 4 does let players pet dogs; however, some may want to avoid doing so given the consequences.

Petting dogs, or cats, has become a fan-favorite mechanic in many games. And while several dogs roam Sanctuary’s safe havens in Diablo 4, it’s not blatantly apparent that players can interact with them.

Simply walking up to the canines exploring the likes of Kyovashad yields no button prompt. Using the game’s dedicated interact button doesn’t help, either.

Fortunately, players have learned there is a way to kneel down and give a dog attention. Things may not end well for the pup, however.

How to pet the dog in Diablo 4 (and why you shouldn’t)

A Diablo player wrote a PSA on Reddit to let fellow fans know that, yes, petting the dog is an in-game option.

Users can simply walk up to a dog, open the options menu, hit the “Hello” emote, then watch as their character bends down and greets the four-legged creature.

One response to the Reddit post may give some players pause, though. The comment in question warns, “Don’t pet the doggo! He will follow you to battle and die by your own blade!”

After being pet, dogs will leave town with the player and unwittingly follow along until they’re inevitably killed in action.

Interestingly, it does seem there’s one way for Diablo 4 to pet a dog and keep it safe. A comment in another Reddit thread suggests that using the “Hi” emote a second time will result in the dog sitting down and living happily ever after. Of course, users should test this out at their own discretion.