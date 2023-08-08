How to get all companions in Baldur’s Gate 3

Looking to grab all the companions in Baldur’s Gate 3? Well, here’s how to get hold of them to ensure you don’t miss any opportunity.

With ten different companions to find and recruit in Baldur’s Gate 3, your roster can get pretty large and overwhelming. However, finding all the available companions is undeniably more overwhelming, causing many players to look in every direction and take every battle with intense caution to ensure they don’t accidentally fight an available companion.

So, to help you grab every companion in the game so you can romance them, explore the world, or use them in battle, here’s how to find all those characters in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Astarion

You’ll find Astarion on the west side of the first main map, just after you crash-land onto the beach. Head to the southwest of the roadside cliffs, near the wreck and you should see him asking for help.

He’ll ask you to help destroy one of those ‘brain things’ he saw you kill. As soon as you help, or tell him to do it himself, he’ll threaten you with a blade. It’s quite easy to break out and calm the situation. Shortly after, your minds will link and you can begin traveling together.

Shadowheart

Shadowheart is surprisingly easy to miss if you prefer to get straight to the quest objective, or if you aren’t too sure how to solve the puzzle.

She’s stuck in one of the Mind Flayer pods on the Nautiloid, if you stop to help her, you’ll need to find a key, which is found in a Reliquary Chest through a nearby door. When you have the Eldritch Rune, head to the terminal next to the pod and use your newfound Illithid powers to open the cage. She’ll be free and will travel with you until you fall from the ship. Then, just to your right, she’ll be laying there unconscious. Help her again and you can recruit her.

Gale

Larian Studios Gale isn’t as clumsy with magic as he seems to be when you first meet him.

Gale is found near the Roadside Cliffs on the Ravaged Beach. Head towards that waypoint and you’ll see him stuck in the portal with his arm reaching for help.

Simply pull him out and he’ll thank you for your aid. Shortly after your minds will link and you can recruit him as a companion.

Lae’zel

Thankfully, you won’t necessarily need to find Lae’zel, instead, she’ll find you.

Meeting her comes at the beginning of the game, in the first 20 minutes or so. As you’re navigating the Nautiloid you will need to exit the interior to go through an exterior route. As soon as you do this, she’ll jump out from her hiding place and insist you work together to escape. From then on, she’s your companion.

Wyll

You’ll be able to find Wyll when you enter Druid’s Grove. Most will see him heroically fighting the Goblins at the gate, indicating he will likely be inside when you complete the battle.

Head into the Grove, and go to the Training Area, where Wyll will be training the other soldiers. Speak to him and he’ll explain a bit about himself. Shortly after chatting, you’ll be able to recruit him as your companion.

Karlach

Larian Studios Karlach has some fantastic skills to help you in battle.

It’s likely that you’ll find Karlach after finding Wyll. If this is the case, all you need to do is follow Wyll’s quest to hunt down the demon and you should come across her. She’s found on The Risen Road, raging by the side of the river.

Speak to her there, make your choice as to whether you destroy her enemies or not, and she will be available to join you as a companion, after telling you a brief tale of her background.

Halsin

Along with Wyll, Halsin is first spoken about in the Druids Grove, as the leader of the Druids that reside there. However, he is lost after being taken by the Goblins.

If you choose to follow the Goblin questline, you’ll find yourself at that camp. Keep exploring until you find a bear trapped inside a cell. As soon as you start a combat with the Goblins tormenting that bear, it’ll break out and start fighting with you. Shortly after, it’s revealed to be Halsin. Follow the quest, chat with him after it’s all sorted, and he’ll join you as a companion before you head to the next main quest line.

Minthara

Minthara is relatively easy to miss or in fact, destroy if you’re not careful. She’s one of the three Goblin Leaders you need to take down in the Goblin Camp. Speaking to her will allow you to side with the Goblins and raid the Druid Grove. If you do, she will eventually be on trial in the Moonrise Towers and you can recruit her there.

If you choose to not take on the Druid Grove, then you won’t be able to have her as a companion, so choose wisely.

Minsc

Larian Studios Minsc is a classic character who seems to be quite elusive.

Currently, we don’t know how to find Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, when we do locate the popular Ranger, we’ll be sure to update this article, so come back soon for more details, and keep your eyes peeled in case you stumble across him.

Jaheira

As a veteran character in Baldur’s Gate, many players are keeping their eyes out for Jaheira. So, if you want to find her, you’ll need to keep your eye out around Moonrise Towers and the Last Light Inn.

When you get to the Last Light Inn, you can chat with Jaheira. She will likely ask you for aid in the upcoming battle at Moonrise Towers. It’s up to you whether you let her fight alongside you or lead the Harpers but either way, you must ensure her survival. If she survives, you can recruit her as a companion shortly after.

So there you have it, that’s how to get hold of every companion in Baldur’s Gate 3. While looking for your favorite, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides, builds, and more:

