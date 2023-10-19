Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actress speechless after her girlfriend smashes her mortal enemy

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Jennifer English got a bit more than she bargained for watching her girlfriend stream the game. The ultimate betrayal came at the hands (and mouth) of the notoriously down Lae’zel.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a unique brand of video game shenanigans that makes for a fantastic backseat experience. Indeed playing the game with a partner present appears to be a favourite pastime for players, even if they get a little murdered.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s companions make for fantastic comedic fodder during the experience. So much so that the voice actors for those companions have been known to stream the game themselves.

Jennifer English – the voice behind god’s favorite princess Shadowheart – has been tagging along during her girlfriend, Performance Director Aliona Baranova’s Baldur’s Gate 3 stream. In one of the installments, the two had a hilarious romantic entanglement with Shadowheart’s least favorite Githyanki.

The fun starts below at around the 35-minute mark.

The tension between Shadowheart and Lae’zel is a staple of every Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough as the two will inevitably get on each other’s nerves. So when the glorious green goddess offered herself to Baranova’s character, English was understandably taken aback.

“I don’t know what to say,” English remarked as Lae’zel propositioned Baranova’s character with her trademarked aggression. Baranova accepted the offer “respectfully looking” as the battle scared Githyanki disrobed and revealed the leaves that act as nudity filters in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“It’s so weird ’cause we’ve seen Dev (Lae’zel’s voice actor) today,” English explained to the audience. The two cackled throughout the encounter as their colleague commanded them to “open” and “taste”.

As the encounter comes to an end and Baranova furiously fans herself, English points out that Lae’zel is “not a cuddler”. Clearly, she’s still a little raw from another betrayal during the stream.

In retrospect, a dalliance with Lae’zel seems like it should have been an obvious occurrence. The insatiable Githyanki is a pivotal part of Baldur’s Gate 3’s notorious Sex% speedruns thanks to her up-for-it attitude.

We can’t walk you through the ins and outs of Baldur’s Gate 3’s spiciest speedrun but we have a host of other guides to help you out. Including how to take slower paths to the game’s romantic encounters.

