Baldur’s Gate 3 Sex% speedrunner sets outrageous new world record

One Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunning category tasks players with seducing Lae’zel as quickly as possible – and the latest record is shockingly fast.

In the week since the category was created, the record for the fastest time between starting a new save and getting hot and heavy with Githyanki companion Lae’zel has been broken several times. The original record by Mae clocked in at just under eight minutes, but subsequent runs have slashed that time in half.

The latest record manages to make that look like a slow-burn romance, as one player was able to take Lae’zel to their bedroll in just over two-and-a-half minutes.

Baldur’s Gate Sex% speedrun record is down to 2:35

A YouTube video posted by hears shows the run in all its glory. It starts with the player dashing and jumping to make it through the opening section on the Nautiloid ship in just 38 seconds.

After escaping the ship, hears is able to quickly make it to Lae’zel and intimidate the tieflings into letting them free her without a fight.

What makes the biggest difference between recent records and the original speedrun is the ability to skip the battle in front of the Emerald Grove. By triggering the cutscene to start the fight from far away, the player isn’t dragged into the initiative order, allowing them to continue jumping until they make it inside the Emerald Grove.

After that, the player is able to convince a tiefling to bow to Lae’zel, earning enough approval for her to propose getting to know each other better in Camp. From there, hears long rests, triggering the sex scene.

This latest run shaves 15 seconds off of hears’ previous record, mainly in the Nautiloid ship section. With a time that’s far below what most players spend in the first area alone, it’s hard to imagine anyone being able to finish faster.

Still, given that Baldur’s Gate 3 has only been out a couple of weeks and players have already been finishing the entire game in under 10 minutes, building Monks that can deal hundreds of points of damage per turn, and using Druids Wild Shaped into owlbears as weapons of mass destruction, there’s a good chance this record won’t stay on top for long.

