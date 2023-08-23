Baldur’s Gate 3’s Lae’zel voice actress fires back at snarky player comments

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have aired some grievances about the game’s Githyanki goddess Lae’zel. When voice actress Devora Wilde caught wind, she took to TikTok in a hilarious response to her character’s haters.

A portion of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community can’t seem to get behind Lae’zel despite being vivacious, viridescent, and violent. Some players are apparently turned off by her abrasive attitude and general malcontent but she’s not the only flawed companion in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Recent discourse among the Baldur’s Gate 3 player base focused on the similarities between Astarion and Lae’zel and the disproportionate hate towards our favorite fighter. We can’t fathom why anyone wouldn’t stan this gracious Githyanki who nobly helps the game’s horniest speedrunners.

Lae’zel’s voice actress Devora Wilde has picked out some of her favorite digs at the character and responded via her TikTok. Her rebuttal is a send-up of the popular Jimmy Kimmel Show segment ‘Mean Tweets’ complete with R.E.M wailing in the background.

Wilde responded to every Tweet she could dig up in character, even applying a filter to shrink her nose for authenticity. Ironically, one of the Tweets she read out referenced Lae’zel’s nose specifically.

“She looks like someone accidentally set the nose slider to 10%. Impossible to take her design seriously,” the Tweet read. “At least they didn’t set the slider to 210%,” Wilde quipped back.

Other criticisms held a little more weight to them. The Tweet that kicked off the Astarion/Lae’zel discussion made an appearance but Wilde seemed unbothered by the take.

“I’m glad she has an arc, but I’m not putting up with her shit for 10 hours for her to eventually maybe stop being an ass,” the Twitter user explained. Wilde wasn’t too harsh despite being in character. She simply responded that “the feeling is mutual”.

Wilde has embraced her role as Lae’zel from the get-go and has actively shared her part in the game on TikTok for a while. She’s been a massive asset to the game’s community sharing behind-the-scenes footage, reactions to cutscenes, and answering fan questions.

Despite the hate she gets, Lae’zel is also a pretty huge asset in Baldur’s Gate 3 as well. If you want to find out more about how she and other companions can help you in your quest, check out all our Baldur’s Gate 3 guides.

