Baldur’s Gate 3 player shocked by bizarre murder as NPC kills girlfriend

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken to Reddit to express their surprise at the unusual death of one of the game’s characters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has one of the most extensive branching narratives in the history of video games. Taking inspiration from legendary TTRPG Dungeons & Dragons, no two playthroughs are likely to be the same.

As a result, even players who have been through the game’s story multiple times find new surprises on each journey and questline. Now, one player has experienced a particularly shocking twist that killed off a significant character in spectacular fashion.

Isobel falls victim to bizarre murder in Baldur’s Gate 3

Isobel was murdered by the unlikeliest of sources

Players first meet magic-user Isobel during the second act of Baldur’s Gate 3 at the Last Light Inn, where she is helping to protect the location from the Shadow Curse. Shortly after speaking to her for the first time, General Ketheric launches an attack that players must overcome to save her.

In a Reddit post, one player attempted to navigate this by doing everything they could to ensure Isobel made it to the end of the fight. As the climax of the combat approached, however, Isobel’s de facto girlfriend, Dame Aylin, passed an Athletics check and shoved her off the platform into a bottomless chasm.

Other players were quick to point out to the OP that it’s tough to save Isobel during the fight. Additionally, it actually becomes impossible if she is under the control of Ketharic, with one saying: “Don’t worry, OP. If Isobel is on Kethric’s side at the start of the fight, there is no saving her. Even if you had successfully spared her during the entire fight; as soon as Kethric dies, Isobel will automatically die as well.”

None of that explains quite why Aylin did what she did. In lieu of concrete answers, players decided it was simply a mistake on her part, and she was actually attempting to show affection, with one commenting: “She was trying to give her a hug, but misjudged her own strength. 100 years of imprisonment will do that, I guess!”

In any case, Isobel’s drop down the chasm further demonstrates the near-limitless possibilities of Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s also a further testament to Larian Studios that, more than two months after the game’s release, players are still finding new and shocking experiences all the time.