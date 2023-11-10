Shadowheart’s VA & her girlfriend cosplay as character during Baldur’s Gate 3 stream 

Shadowheart’s voice actor and her girlfriend both cosplayed the character as part of their live playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Shadowheart is one of the easier Baldur’s Gate 3 characters to cosplay. While she has a complicated costume, she doesn’t have red skin and an engine in her chest, nor is she a green-skinned warrior maiden like some members of her party.

For Shadowheart, the armor, the headband, the black or silver hair, and the elf ears are all essential. The cosplayers who want to get fancy might want to add the Mysterious Artifact, a symbol of Shar, and maybe a mace and shield combo, just to get the D&D Cleric flavor down.

Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors have been playing the game on stream while interacting with fans and discussing how it was made. Shadowheart’s voice actor, Jennifer English, is currently doing a playthrough with her girlfriend, Aliona Baranova, and they decided to get fancy in the latest episode.

Larian Studios

Jennifer English & Aliona Baranova cosplayed as Shadowheart during their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough

In the latest episode of their Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough on the Jen and Aliona YouTube channel, the duo surprised their fans by dressing up as Shadowheart. This follows up a joke from a previous episode, where Aliona dressed like a squirrel, as she voiced one of the animals players can talk to using magic.

The duo were sporting the Shadowheart headband and hairclip. Like Lae’zel’s voice actor’s cosplay stream before them, they neglected the ears, a key part of an elf (or, in this case, half-elf) outfit. They did get the two hair colors right, reflecting the potential aesthetic Shadowheart can end the game with.

The cosplay stream may have missed Halloween, but there are plenty of chances for future cosplays. The duo are still doing the Druid Grove section of Act I, having faced the harpies on the beach. At their current pace, they might still be playing by the time next Halloween rolls around.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 cast has become beloved by fans, partly due to their interaction with the community. These live streams by the voice actors are a lot of fun, especially seeing how they react to their characters, and it’s even better when they dress up like the game’s heroes.