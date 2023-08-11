Baldur’s Gate 3 community shares outpouring of love for narrator voice actress

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been heaping appreciation onto the VA of the game’s narrator for voicing their adventures.

Baldur’s Gate 3 tells an enormous story that takes most players well over 70 hours to complete. If you’re being thorough, you can easily push that play time into the triple figures too. There’s not been a game that feels as big as Baldur’s Gate 3 in quite some time.

To go along with that journey, you’re accompanied by a band of companions, fully voiced with terrific performances from all of the voice actors. They really help the game come to life in awesome and important ways.

However, one overlooked performance isn’t even a companion at all – it’s the game’s narrator. She helps give you further context to what characters are feeling and experiencing when visuals aren’t enough. The voice helps define your experience, and voice actress Amelia Tyler puts in an excellent performance throughout the game’s runtime.

Players are appreciative of that too. In a Reddit thread with over 10.6k upvotes, fans are relaying their love for Tyler’s performance. One redditor said, “She’s utterly fantastic”, while another commented, “Her voice is like warm butter.”

One commenter appreciated the nuances that make her more than just a narrator too. They said: “Especially when she’s being sarcastic – like when you steal something and get noticed or try to attack someone without getting caught.”

You have to listen to Amelia Tyler’s voice over outtakes

If you’re looking for a really fun time, you should check out Tyler’s own YouTube channel where she’s been posting outtakes of her recording sessions for Baldur’s Gate 3.

There are currently three and they are all hilarious. It’s really worth a couple of minutes of your day to enjoy, especially if you’ve been head-first into the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Tyler clearly had a lot of fun recording these, and getting a peek behind the process of bringing the narrator to life is certainly interesting for any fan. If Baldur’s Gate 3 gets any sort of future content update, players will certainly be hoping to see Tyler back.