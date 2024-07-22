Baldur’s Gate 3 players beg Larian to fix companion romance that’s “almost nonexistent”

Some Baldur’s Gate 3 players are finding the experience of romancing one particular companion to be “almost nonexistent” due to the lack of unique scenes and accompanying dialogue.

When you’re not busy fighting the Spider matriarch, saving prisoners from an underwater prison, or taking down the big bad – Baldur’s Gate 3’s romance content mostly does the job of keeping your Tav occupied in their camp.

While they help spice things up during your playthrough, it’s no secret that not all companions’ romances are getting equal treatment in the eyes of the community.

Some players couldn’t help but point out that Minthara’s romance should be ‘fixed’, as mentioned in a Reddit thread. The thing with Minthara is that while you can still romance her as a good character, one specific romance scene can only be triggered if you’re doing an evil playthrough.

With her overall romance scenes not being quite as numerous many as other companions, the entire experience has left some players underwhelmed.

Larian Studios Don’t let those sad eyes fool you, this grey girly is kind of a monster.

One player argued that “she, in general, makes sense only in an evil run.” They added, “I understand Larian’s wish to please fans, but I tried to recruit her in ‘normal’ run and barely had any approval from her and no interesting content because of that. I don’t get the hype with Minthara in good runs.”

Another Reddit user claimed that “there was just not a lot of additional content with her”, and she was also “bugged half the time.” According to the user, even after a major story event, she would repeat the same line about the “Emperor being a useful ally.”

“It’s almost non-existent. You can only get an actual scene together with her if you slay the grove; there’s no Act 2 or 3 content to speak of. In Act 3, the romance consists of a single conversation where you decide to date, and that’s it,” agreed another user before comparing her with Lae’Zel, who has multiple romance scenes or unique conversations throughout Act 1 until Act 3.

“Real, she’s literally my second favorite, but I don’t like being evil. If you aren’t evil, you literally don’t get a single romance scene. Even if you do the evil route, you get a single scene in Act One, and that’s it,” another player chimed in.

So far, we know Patch 7 will be bringing several improvements, so there might be a chance something new gets added along the way for the character – especially since the next patch is going to be big for evil players.