Baldur’s Gate 3 players are head over heels for an NPC they’re not allowed to romance

Romance is an essential part of Baldur’s Gate 3, but that is an activity you cannot indulge in with every companion. However, this does not stop players from falling in love with certain characters and there is one NPC fans are head over heels for.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite diverse when it comes to romance. Each of your companions have varying personalities and quests attached that you need to comply with if you want to romance them. However, companions are not the only ones who have interesting personalities.

If you dive into the game deep enough, you will come across NPCs who are equally fun, but you cannot romance them. Such is the case with Dammon, whom players are dying to romance, but they cannot as the game does not allow it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players only want to romance one key NPC

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Baldur’s Gate 3 player where they posted, “The only man I wanted to romance.” Additionally, they attached a meme that had an image of Dammon, a tiefling blacksmith.

A lot of players joined in the conversation as they feel very similar to the owner of the original post. One such user stated, “I would step all over the male companions for a piece of Dammon. And the only thing that would keep me away is if Karlach called dibs.” Another user chimed in, “The rumour that Larian deleted flirt between him and Karlach is really sad. They would be perfect.”

One player also claimed, “They better give us more if they give us a DLC.” Finally, one of the players commented, “He looks like Cillian Murphy.” As a reply to this, one user mentioned, “He does! A mix of Cillian and a young Henry Cavill.”

Therefore, it is safe to mention that players are deeply in love with this character. In fact, they are way more emotional about Dammon than most of the male companions whom they can romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, this is one of the most fun aspects about the game where you are bound to fall in love with characters irrespective of whether you can romance them or not.

