Baldur’s Gate 3 players name the best romance option in the game

One of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s most enduring features is the ability to forge relationships with and romance many of the game’s characters. As such, debate around who is the best pick has raged since the start, but many in the community have now reached a consensus.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared their belief that Gale is the best romance option in the game, before asking the rest of the community for their opinions. Happily, many agreed, sharing their reasoning behind why they love the wizard.

One said, “Gale, I bought the game for Astarion, but Gale stole my heart. He’s so delightfully charming in a dorky way, and I just love him so much. Plus, he’s got a cat, a library, and he can cook!”

Another added, “Gale. Man, he would even love you as a worm if you go squid. In terms of actual romance, Gale is just so amazing. Man will literally give you godhood if you trust in him. It’s just so incredibly sweet.”

A third shared how Gale’s normality makes him stand out in the unusual environs of Faerun. They said, “Gale. He’s the most normal and… standard relationship post-game. Marriage? His family and your family getting together? Him settling down and becoming a teacher? You doing whatever, being an adventurer or a stay-at-home.”

Though there were many strong arguments for other characters among the responses, Gale came up more consistently than any other. This may come as a surprise, with characters like Shadowheart often seen as the relationship that the game pushes players towards.

Despite the developer moving on to other projects without releasing any DLC, there is still plenty to come for players in Baldur’s Gate 3. Update 7 is set to roll out in September, with more features promised beyond that.