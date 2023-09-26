Baldur’s Gate 3 fans beg for the inclusion of Bing Bong after VA D&D session

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans won’t be satisfied until Larian Studios brings Bing Bong to the game. The lovable imp captured players’ hearts during a D&D session with the game’s voice actors.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are a passionate bunch and they’re more than willing to go after what they want. Whether that’s through official channels by petitioning Larian for the newly available appearance change mechanic or via player-created mods that change Half-Orc genitalia.

Article continues after ad

They’ve even delved into the esoteric by attempting to will a Baldur’s Gate 3 Critical Role D&D one-shot starring the game’s voice actors into existence. It kind of worked too. Granted their D&D session was provided by the good folks at High Rollers, but still, it’s impressive.

Article continues after ad

Of course, now that they have that wish out of the way, the High Rollers’ D&D one-shot has provided something new to ask for. A fan-favourite character named Bing Bong who appeared in the session is the latest demand from Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

Article continues after ad

Bing Bong was introduced to the cast as a juvenile imp who ran a shop called the Adventurers Mart. So named because he would mimic a bell as customers entered the shop.

He caused some division between Shadowheart (Jennifer English) who was immediately taken with the little scamp, and Lae’zel (Devora Wilde) who found the idea of an extra companion intolerable. “We can barely manage the others, let alone an imp baby,” Lae’zel complained. “He might be helpful,” Shadowheart retorted, resolving to keep the imp.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While fans and Shadowheart loved the bowtie-clad imp, he met his untimely demise at the hands of Lae’zel who set him on fire to use as an improvised weapon. She was immediately rewarded for the betrayal with a knife to the back from Baldur’s Gate 3’s narrator Amelia Tyler.

Since the one-shot, players have been campaigning for the inclusion of Bing Bong with fan art and well-structured requests. Larian seems to be aware of the fervor surrounding the character and even they have Bing Bong on the brain.

Article continues after ad

Larian has a history of listening to the Baldur’s Gate 3 playerbase so fans of the game are hopeful for the campaign. Whether or not Larian decides to add Bing Bong to the game is still up in the air though.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you posted on the continuation of the Bing Bong saga as it happens. In the meantime, for more Baldur’s Gate 3, check out our massive list of guides for the game.

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they?