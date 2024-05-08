Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers how to remove traps 700 hours in

Baldur’s Gate 3 throws many deadly traps at the player, yet some are only now working out alternate (and sometimes violent) methods for disabling them.

One reason Astarion is so popular in Baldur’s Gate 3 is that the Rogue is the game’s most vital class. You need at least one Rogue to deal with all the locked doors and trapped chests you encounter throughout the game.

Luckily, you find many Trap Disarming Kits throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, so if you have a Rogue with a high Sleight of Hand skill, then you can potentially shut traps down before they explode in your face.

Article continues after ad

You don’t need to rely on a Rogue’s skills to deal with traps in Baldur’s Gate 3, as there are alternate methods for clearing out dungeons. These methods have even surprised fans who are hundreds of hours into the game.

As discussed by players online, some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans didn’t realize that many traps in the game can be destroyed with attacks or spells. These will either prevent them from going off entirely or can be done from long range, so the party isn’t in their threat zone.

Article continues after ad

There are also traps on the ground that can be covered with heavy objects, such as barrels. This effectively prevents them from being able to go off, at least until the item is moved.

Article continues after ad

Those with access to summoning spells can also use the old D&D tactic of conjuring a creature or animating an undead and sending it off to set off the trap. The summoned creature will just be sent back to its home plane, while the dead are easily replaceable, especially if you’re playing a Dark Urge run.

If you don’t want to play Baldur’s Gate 3 with a mandatory Rogue in your group, you will still have plenty of options for bypassing traps, while keeping your spleen safely in your body.