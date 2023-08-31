Baldur’s Gate 3 fans want to will a Critical Role crossover into existence

Baldur’s Gate 3’s D&D roots mean there’s a lot of intersecting fandom when it comes to the game. Now, players are manifesting a Critical Role crossover with the game’s cast of VAs.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s impressive recreation of D&D 5E mechanics has led to some fantastic in-game shenanigans. Players have been captivated by the creative solutions that their fellow gamers have concocted to handle all sorts of in-game encounters.

Impressive feats like one-shotting a boss with capitalism, massacring a goblin village with chained explosions, or the infamous Owlbear from the top rope all come to mind. These types of tricks are actually transferable to the tabletop and it’s part of what makes D&D such a good time.

Now fans on Baldur’s Gate 3’s Subreddit want to see how their favourite characters would perform on the tabletop and they’ve settled on the best way to do it. They’re desperate for a Critical Role one-shot with all the game’s voice actors reprising their roles.

For the uninitiated, Critical Role is a massively popular D&D podcast that boasts its own animated adaptation on Prime Video. It features a cast of legendary voice actors with impressive pedigrees including roles in Naruto and Dragon Ball Z.

Fans of both properties discussed expanded on the idea in a post from Reddit user u/Balrok99 who uploaded a screenshot of a YouTube comment with the initial suggestion. “The idea is on the internet now. We can will it to happen,” someone replied to the original comment.

In the thread, users debated the format of the one-shot owing to the fact that Critical Role’s esteemed Dungeon Master Matt Mercer actually voices Minsc in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some suggested Mercer DM in character as Minsc but others had an even more interesting solution.

“The obvious solution: Amelia Tyler,” commented one user referring to Baldur’s Gate 3’s spectacular narrator. While she’s played some D&D herself, it would take some work to helm such a highly visible campaign.

The idea seems like a no-brainer given that Matt Mercer and the Critical Role team have done a number of similar one-shots to market games like World of Warcraft and Middle Earth: Shadow of War. The only real question is why it wasn’t done in the lead-up to release.

Hope is there for the potential crossover as both the Critical Role team and the colorful cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 are set to appear at MCM Comic Con in London. While it likely won’t happen at the event given that schedules are already released, it’s a great place for a conversation.